Rt. Hon. Dekor Lauds Gov Fubara On PH Ring Road Project, Free Commuter Buses; Says ‘It’s Transformative Step To Unlock Economic Potential For Residents’

Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor

The member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor has expressed delight with Governor Siminialayi Fubara over the Port Harcourt Ring Road project awarded to construction giants, Julius Berger Nigeria Limited.

The esteemed federal lawmaker, who stated this in a chat with journalists on the sideline of the flag-off of the road project at the UTC Junction, Port Harcourt on Monday, July 17, 2023, said that the 50.15 kilometers Ring Road project when completed would bring significant benefit to residents of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital and its environs.

He said the long-awaited infrastructural project would provide a vital transportation link around the city, easing traffic congestion and enhancing connectivity for residents and businesses alike, stating further that the proposed road will encircle Port Harcourt, connecting key areas, neighborhoods, and suburbs, and thereby improving travel efficiency, reducing travel times and creating new cities.

Rt. Hon. Dekor who was the House Committee Chairman on Host Communities at the 9th National Assembly, lauded Governor Fubara’s commitment to the development and progress of Port Harcourt and described the decision to construct the Ring Road as a transformative step that would unlock immense economic potential and social advantages for the city and its residents.

Rt Hon Dekor, a former Works Commissioner in the state as well as former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, emphasized the positive impact the Port Harcourt Ring Road project would have on the local economy, noting that the construction phase alone is expected to generate a significant number of employment opportunities, boosting income levels and reducing unemployment in the area.

“Additionally, the road, when completed is projected to enhance trade activities, attract investments, and foster industrial growth in Port Harcourt”, stressing that by improving traffic flow and reducing congestion in the city center, the Port Harcourt Ring Road is expected to contribute to a decrease in environmental pollution partly occasioned by emissions from vehicles and subsequently lead to an improvement in air quality.

Also reacting to the provision of fleets of free transportation buses to residents of Port Harcourt as a palliative measure for the recent fuel subsidy removal, Rt. Hon. Dekor described the move as highly commendable as it would alleviate their concerns and ensure continued access to affordable transportation.

He hailed the initiative as a testament to Governor Fubara’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people, and applauded his quick response and empathetic approach in providing immediate relief to citizens facing the impact of subsidy removal.

Gov Fubara’s words: “This certainly is dividend of democracy as this gesture is expected to significantly ease the financial strain on the people. By removing the cost of transportation, individuals and families can continue to fulfill their daily responsibilities without incurring additional expenses. This measure is especially crucial for low-income earners and vulnerable populations who heavily rely on public transport to access education, healthcare, and employment opportunities. Kudos to Governor Fubara”.

While emphasizing the positive results of the gesture on the local economy, the federal lawmaker said the initiative is projected to improve mobility, ensuring that individuals can readily access various parts of the city for work and business activities, which in turn would foster economic growth, stimulate commerce and enhance productivity within Port Harcourt metropolis.