Udom, Etiebet, Okon Listed, As Gov Eno Sends Nominated Commissioners Names AKHA

Akwa Ibom State Governor. Umo Eno has re-appointed all the commissioners who were his colleagues, during his days as Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources in the administration of under immediate past Governor, Udom Emmanuel
Governor Eno sent the names of commissioners and special adviser to the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and according to the list read on the floor of the House of Assembly by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong on Thursday, 20th July, 2023, the members of the cabinet of the immediate past administration have all been re-nominated.
The only fresh name on the list is Gen. Koko Essien (Retd) from Uruan.
Below is the full list of the commissioner/special adviser nominees and their portfolios in the last administration.
- Sir Monday Ebong Uko – Immediate past Commissioner for Youth and Sports
- Comrade Ini Ememobong – Immediate past Commissioner for Information and Strategy
- Uko Udom, SAN – Immediate past Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice
- Mrs Idongesit Etiebet – Immediate past Commissioner for Education
- Dr Nsikan Linus Nkan – Immediate past Commissioner for Finance
- Bob Almond Emem – Immediate past Commissioner for Economic Development
- Captain Iniobong Ekong (Rtd) – Immediate past Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources
- Chief Bassey Okon – Immediate past Commissioner for Special Duties
- Sir Charles Udoh – Immediate past Commissioners for Environment
- Hon. Orman Esin – Immediate past Commissioner for Culture and Tourism
- Dr Offiong Offor – Immediate past Commissioner for Agriculture
- Engr. Camillus Umoh – Immediate past Commissioner for Trade and Investment
- Rt. Hon. Uno Etim Uno – Immediate past Commissioner for Transportation
- Otuekong Raphael Bassey – Immediate Past Commissioner for Housing
- Elder Aniefiok Nkom – Immediate past Commissioner for Labour and Manpower Planning
- Prof. Eno Ibanga – Immediate past Commissioner for Works
- Rt. Hon. Frank Archibong – Immediate past Commissioner for LG and Chieftaincy Affairs
- Prof. Augustine Umoh – Immediate past Commissioner for Health
- Dr. Ini Adiakpan – Immediate past Commissioner for Women Affairs
- Dr. Imo Moffat – Immediate past Commissioner for Science and Technology
- Dr. Enobong Mbobo – Immediate past Commissioner for Rural Development & Cooperatives
- Dr. Joseph J. Etim – Immediate past Commissioner for Power
- Gen. Koko Essien (Rtd) – fresher
- Elder Amanam Nkanga – Immediate past Special Adviser on Political and Legislative Affairs
Source report: TheMail Newspaper