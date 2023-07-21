GOV. FUBARA CAUTIONS AGAINST POLITICS OF BITTERNESS; PROMISES ALL INCLUSIVE GOVERNMENT

***Says His Victory, Product Of Early Preparation

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has cautioned against politics of bitterness, saying his administration will be open to constructive criticisms to deliver on its key mandate of protection of lives and property and improved welfare of Rivers people.

A report by Boniface Onyedi, SSA, Media, to the Rivers State Governor, disclosed that Governor Fubara made this known when the Inter- Party Advisory Council, (IPAC) in Rivers State, led by the Chairman, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, who is also the chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), paid him a courtesy visit at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House Port Harcourt on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

He said with the elections over, it is now the joint responsibilities of all stakeholders in the state to join hands to promote the business of governance, while assuring that he will run an accomodative and all inclusive administration.

Sir Fubara said it was easier for the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Rivers to coast home to victory because of the intense presence of the Party across the twenty three LGAs of the state.

He further attributed his overwhelming victory at the last governorship elections in Rivers State to early preparations by the People’s Democratic Party PDP in the state.

In his view, “Before the elections, we started a program to buy into the new electoral law signed by the former president, we were prepared for the elections, it’s only our party, the PDP that went round the 23 LGAS to sensitise the people, not only to register but collect their PVCs, IPAC was part of that process, what we have now is a product of that earlier preparations, we wouldn’t have succeeded if we hadn’t created a contact with the people “

“I’m happy that you are here, we are working towards laying the right foundation for the development of the state, and we will work together for the best interest of the state, as one family”, he noted.

Earlier in his address, the secretary of IPAC, Omangima Harry, had on behalf of the body, congratulated the governor over his victory at the last governorship elections in Rivers State, and expressed confidence in his ability to deliver good governance in the state.

He said the election that brought him to power was devoid of violence that had previously marred electoral processes in the state, noting that the governor has started governance in the state on a good note by commencing the monumental Port Harcourt Ring Road project.

The IPAC secretary also hinted that the emergence of Sir Fubara from the Rivers South East Senatorial District, which was yet to produce a governor, has brought political justice in the state.