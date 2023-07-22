FUBARA CALLS FOR STRONGER SYNERGY BETWEEN MULTINATIONALS, RIVERS STATE

***Assures Of Support To Encourage Conducive Business Environment

Governor Siminalayi Fubara being presented with a gift by the outgoing Managing Director of Total Energies EP Nigeria LTD, Mr. Mike Sangster during a visit at Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday, July 21, 2023

Rivers State Governor, His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubara has called for stronger economic synergy between International Oil Companies (IOCs) and the Government to promote a striving business environment in Rivers State.

SSA, Media to the Rivers State Governor, Boniface Onyedi, disclosed in a statement that Governor Fubara made the call at government House Port Harcourt on Friday, 21st July, 2023, while hosting the out going Managing Director/ Country Chair of Total Energies EP Nigeria Limited, Mike Sangster and his team on a courtesy call.

The Rivers State Governor who assured his guests that his administration will protect economic investments in Rivers State, and maintained that “governance is about making the people happy.

“So we will give you all the necessary support and encouragement, because if you don’t do your business in a condusive and secure environment, you won’t pay us our taxes and the tax is what we use to develop the state “.

In his remark, the out going Managing Director/Country Chair of Total Energies EP Nigeria Limited, Mike Sangster thanked the governor for the audience, stating that his company was one of the major providers of gas for the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Limited.

He pointed out that Rivers State is one of its major operational base and solicited the support of government to secure its pipeline facilities.