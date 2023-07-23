JONATHAN LOKPOBIRI EMERGES NEW IYC WORLDWIDE PRESIDENT

Sir. Jonathan Lokpobiri Snr.

Jonathan Lokpobiri has emerged as the new President of Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide following his victory at the rescheduled election of the Council,which took place at the Gabriel Okara Cultural centre, Bayelsa State, on Saturday, 22nd July, 2023.

At the end of the election for IYC President, Jonathan Lokpobiri polled a total of 47 votes to emerge victorious, defeating five other aspirants namely; Eldred Pongoyo – 26; Benjamin Appah – 15; Ebilade Ekerefe – 14; Wisdom Oniekpar Ikuli – 3 and Sobai Buloubo – 2. was only 1 voided vote.

In a brief acceptance speech, Sir Jonathan Lokpobiri Snr said:

“I dedicate this victory to God Almighty, the one who gives power, and to all Ijaw Youths And Nation at large who showed me their massive love and support through their votes.

“I am immensely grateful. God bless you all.”

It would be recalled that the IYC had recently been enmeshed in a succession crisis involving the former President, which led to the intervention of Bayelsa State Governor, also addressed as “Governor General” of Izon nation Governor Douye Diri via a stakeholders meeting from which the following resolutions were reached:

RESOLUTIONS REACHED.

All Officers of Council remain legitimate. All impeachments are void. No parallel Eleco in the National Elections. All Eleco members are to return to status quo. No parallel Eleco in the Central Zone Elections. The ZECO ably led by Comrade Prince Okenema remains the only legitimate ZECO in the Zone. Election Convention to hold in Obuama, Harris Town, Rivers State. National Election Convention date remains 18th and 19th July 2023. All court cases are void. Parties involved are to withdraw. All aspirants from both parties are to contest in the Election Convention to hold in Obuama, Harris Town, Rivers State.

However, the fragile peace was ruptured on election day, when, after declaring the Congress open, Comrade Peter Igbifa, whose tenure expired on the same day absconded from the venue, following a ruckus over the harmonization of delegates list and the pandemonium that broke out at the gate of the venue.

This situation compelled the body to invoke relevant sections of the Constitution in the expiration of the tenure of the president and no successor has been elected and convene an emergency meeting where some drastic decisions were taken, including a comprehensive resolution to expunge the name and activities of Ibifa as President of IYC, his tenure declared null and void and himself proclaimed a persona-non-grata in all Ijaw activities and related events.

The full Communique is published below:

A COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE END OF THE NATIONAL CONVENTION OF IJAW YOUTH COUNCIL (IYC) ON THE 19TH JULY, 2023 AT THE IJAW HOUSE, YENAGOA

Preamble:

As a prelude to the IYC National Elections 2023, the Convention of the Council was held at the Ijaw House on the above date. The Convention was presided and declared open by Dcn. Peter Timothy Igbifa. However, some way into the middle of the Convention, Peter Timothy Igbifa announced a 30 minutes recess. After some hours and several frantic efforts to reach him proven abortive, Congress unanimously reached the conclusion that Peter Timothy Igbifa has absconded for no reason other than his inordinate desires to plague Council into turmoil, empowered the Deputy President of Council Comrade Saviour Olali to take charge of the proceedings of the Convention. The following decisions were then unanimously reached via motions:

That the tenure of the 8th National Executive Council of the Ijaw Youth Council expires at 11:59pm of the 19th July 2023 and in line with the IYC Constitution and conventional practices of the Council, the Speaker of the Mobile Parliament Rt. Hon. Bob Collins Igetei will take the reins of leadership as acting President of IYC and midwife the ongoing transition. The suspension of the Electoral Committee Chairman Urang Solomon be and is hereby affirmed for deliberately frustrating the IYC transition process as he did to the Eastern Zone when he was nominated by same Peter Timothy Igbifa as Zonal Electoral Committee Chairman of the Eastern Zone of IYC. Congress went further to adopt Comrade Gilpin Okeseisima as the new National Electoral Committee Chairman of the IYC. The Eastern Zone was immediately directed by Congress to nominate a Member to the National Electoral Committee to fill the vacuum of the new Electoral Committee Chairman Comrade Gilpin Okeseisima. Congress affirmed that the date of the Election be and is hereby rescheduled for 22nd and 23rd of July 2023 with the venue to be fixed by the National Electoral Committee. That Peter Timothy Igbifa should not be accorded the privileges of a former President of the Ijaw Youth Council due to the atrocities he consistently committed against Ijaw People and consequently his portrait should never be seen amongst the former Presidents of the Ijaw Youth Council at the Ijaw House Yenagoa or any other Secretariat of the Ijaw Youth Council. The general public should disregard any fake information with regards to any election already conducted to bring in the 9th National Executive Council of IYC as that is the clandestine move of Peter Timothy Igbifa and his few cohorts. Congress unanimously agreed that Peter Timothy Igbifa and his co-travellers in this shameful quest of bringing Council to disrepute be barred indefinitely from participating in Council activities. Congress humbly call on the Commissioners of Police of both Rivers and Bayelsa States to apprehend any one who parades himself as a winner of any IYC elections outside the one to be conducted on the 22nd and 23rd of July 2023. Congress deeply thank the Governor General of Ijaw Nation, His Excellency Sen. Douye Diri for all his sacrifices and fatherly commitments in order to give Council a united and hitch-free election, efforts which Peter Timothy Igbifa had always deliberately laboured to frustrate. Congress also thank the Honourable Commissioner for Ijaw Affairs Bayelsa State, the Special Adviser to the Bayelsa Governor on Ijaw Affairs, Past Presidents of the IYC, Elders and Leaders of the IYC for their numerous sacrifices during this all important transition period of the Council. Congress also recognize and thank the delegates and other members of Council for their enormous sacrifices in order to achieve a smooth transition, while also thanking all the Aspirants for the various offices for their steadfastness and deep faith in the process. Conclusively, Congress wishes everyone safe trip back to their destinations until we reconvene on the 22nd of July 2023.

Signed for and on behalf of Council