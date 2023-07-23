WE’LL RESTORE WARRI’S LOST GLORY – Oborevwori

Delta Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori (2nd left); his wife, Deaconess Tobore Oborovwori (left), Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor (2nd right) and his wife, Timiebi at the Thanksgiving reception of the Speaker in Warri on Sunday, July 23, 2023

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Sunday, said his administration would restore the lost glory of Warri, Uvwie and its environs through massive infrastructural renewal and environmental sustainability.

Oborevwori, accompanied by his wife, Tobore, and other top government functionaries, stated this at the thanksgiving service in honour of the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Redemption Hall, Mega Parish, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the State.

The Governor said he was delighted to join the Speaker and his family in thanking God for his elevation as number one lawmaker in the State. He said God is always pleased when men gave thanks to Him and admonished the Speaker to hold on to God in his private and public life.

Speaking on flooding in Warri and environs, Governor Oborevwori said his administration would demolish all structures built along waterways and warned against dumping of refuse on drainages to give way for free flow of flood water in the area.

He said: “A few days ago, I was sent a viral video on the flooded Airport Road in Warri which of course was caused by our people because they have built structures along waterways.

“They have also blocked drainage channels with refuse but I can assure you that drainages in Warri will be taken care of and flood will no longer disturb our people when we are through.

“We will rebuild infrastructures in Warri with good roads, flyovers, drainages and street lights and we shall restore the lost glory of the oil city”.

The Governor, while rejoicing with the Speaker and his family, urged him to trust God in his private and public life and to remain humble and accountable to his colleagues.

“For you to survive as Speaker, as a leader, you must be humble, transparent and accountable and it is on record that I paid N530 million into the treasury and I also left money in the coffers of the State House of Assembly.

“There is no House of Assembly in the Country that has done what I did and it is my prayer that you succeed and perform better than I did.

“I survived six years as Speaker because I had a good Governor who listens and I urge you to always do the right thing despite pressures.

“As Governor, I am committed to the welfare of the legislature and we will work together to make life more meaningful for our people,” he said.

Delta State Governor Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori (m) his wife Tobore (r) and immediate past Delta Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (l) during the thanksgiving service in honour of the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Redemption Hall, Mega Parish, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the State, on Sunday, 23rd July, 2023

Earlier in his remark, Speaker Guwor thanked his guests for honouring his invitation and expressed gratitude to God for elevating him to number one lawmaker in the State.

In his message, Pastor in charge of RCCG, Region 23, Pastor Charles Obasa said leaders must endeavour to live a life of purpose, motive and vision to make impact in the lives of the people they are leading. He prayed for the wisdom, knowledge and understanding of God upon leaders in Delta and the Country.

The thanksgiving service was attended by the Governor of Taraba State, Dr Kefas Agbu, represented by the Speaker, wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Catherine Onyeme; immediate past Governor of the State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; immediate past Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro and State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Kingsley Esiso.

Others were; Senator James Manager; Hon. Julius Pondi and Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi of the House of Representatives, Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo; and members of the State House of Assembly; Local Government Council Chairmen, traditional rulers and other dignitaries.