Delta: ELUMELU TRIUMPHS, AS TRIBUNAL INVALIDATES NGOZI OKOLIE’S NOMINATION

The Delta State election petitions tribunal sitting in Asaba, has nullified the election of Mr. Ngozi Okolie of the Labour Party as member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Constituency at the House of Representatives and declared Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP), as the winner of the February 25, 2023, National Assembly election for the Federal Constituency.

The Tribunal, in a in a 3 hour judgement read by the Chairman, Hon. Justice A.Z Musaa, on Monday, 24th July, 2023, held that the earlier declared winner of polls, Hon. Lawrence Ngozi Okolie (Labour Party, LP), was not validly nominated and duly sponsored by the Labour Party, as he was not a member of the party as at May 28, 2022 when the primary purportedly held.

The tribunal in line with the ground of the petition, then declared the runner up, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as winner.

Elumelu who is the immediate past Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, had filed his petition, praying the tribunal to disqualify Okolie who was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Recall that Ngozi Okolie had been declared winner of the February 25, Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency election, at the INEC Collation Centre in the Oshimili South Local Government Secretariat, Asaba. by the Returning Officer for the constituency, Prof Kenneth Abaraibe, who announced that the LP candidate scored 53, 879 votes as against 33, 466 secured by Elumelu.

Okolie and other national assembly members were inaugurated into the 10th National Assembly, on June 13, 2023.

Details shortly