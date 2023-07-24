EZECHI WINS, AS TRIBUNAL DISMISSES OKWUOLISE’S PETITION

Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Asaba has reaffirmed the victory of Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi as winner of the February 25 Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency House of Representatives election, dismissing a petition filed by the Labour Party candidate, Gift Okwuolise on grounds of failure to substantially prove their case that elections did not hold in Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West and Ukwuani LGAs.

In the judgement delivered by Justice Nwankwo, the three-man panel of the Tribunal dismissed the petition on grounds that the Petitioners failed to prove that elections did not take place in the there’s LGAs which comprise the Federal Constituency.

The Tribunal equally averred that the Petitioners merely wasted its time by dumping documents that could not fly and calling witnesses who gave conflicting evidence in the case.

It awarded a N300,000 cost against the Petitioners, in favour of the Respondents; INEC, Nnamdi Ezechi and PDP.

Recall that the Petitioners had submitted in it’s petition, that there were no elections in the three local government areas of Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West and Ukwuani, claimjng further that the Respondents; INEC, Nnamdi Ezechi and PDP manipulated the election result.

They called three witnesses, while the Respondents called one witness.

When contacted in far away Abuja, Rt. Hon Nnamdi Ezechi dedicated the legal victory to God and the entire people of Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency.

Hon. Ezechi, who has since been inaugurated as bonafide member of the 10th Assembly in the Federal House of Representatives, called on Gift Okwuolise (LP) and his other opponents; Ken Okolugbo (Accord) and Johnson Opone (APC), to join hands with him and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme and the three Assembly members, as well as the Commissioners designate, MD DESOPADEC, Chief festus Ochonogor, DESOPADEC Commissioners and other leaders and stakeholders of Ndokwa nation, to deliver more dividends of Democracy to Ndokwa people.