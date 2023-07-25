GOV ENO GATHERS POLICY EXPERTS FOR AKWA IBOM DIALOGUE; UDOM EMMANUEL, ATTAH WOO SUPPORT FOR ARISE AGENDA

Akwa Ibom Stakeholders across political lines, Officials of Corporate Organisations, Civil Society Organisations and Representatives of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum converged on the Ibom Icon Hotels & Golf Resort, Uyo to chart a Roadmap of implementation for the ARISE Agenda – a Long Term Development Plan for the State.

My dear Husband and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno and I, together with the Immediate Past Governor Mr Udom Emmanuel, Former Governor Architect Victor Attah and other illustrious Sons and Daughters, as well as Friends of the State are set to actively engage in a review and critique of the proposed Agenda in order to get an Economic Blueprint for the Umo Eno Administration.

Seated in the midst of great minds who will bring their expertise in policy formulations to bear in their assigned responsibilities as Facilitators and Resource Persons, I’m certain that by the end of the Akwa Ibom Dialogue, the State will experience a seamless implementation of a workable Blueprint.

– Pastor Patience Umo Eno, Wife of Akwa Ibom State Governor

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has given the assurances of his administration’s commitment to the implementation of the A.R.I.S.E. Agenda to create measurable impact in the state and the lives of the people.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the Akwa Ibom Dilaogue and formal Launch of the A.R.I.S.E. Agenda, at Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resorts, Uyo the Governor described the ARISE Agenda as not just a political manifesto, but a detailed and well-articulated governance blueprint that would enhance optimal utilization of the state’s rich human and material resources to deliver for the state, a vibrant, inclusive, diversified and highly industrialized economy.

He highlighted the essence of the Dialogue, saying that exposing the Agenda for further analysis by experts and stakeholders across party and ideological lines to reason together in furtherance of the Akwa Ibom dream was imperative to get the people buy-in and take ownership in its articulation and eventual implementation.

Governor Umo Eno reiterated his call on the Chairmen of Local Government Councils to reside within their domains to enhance the implementation of the A.R.S.E. Agenda which he stressed will be targeted at turning around the life of Akwa Ibom people who are mostly in the rural areas.

Explaining why old names populated his Commissioners list, the Governor acknowledge that their experiences would be of great value but stressed the need for them to refresh their minds and gear up to function in a new dimension in which excuses will not be accepted in place of results.

“I like to tell the incoming Commissioners, you are coming into a new season. You may be old on the job, but there is a new template and that template we will follow. We brought you together because we believe you will help us interpret and run the vision which the A.R.I.S.E. Agenda represents and I trust in your capacity.

“ I have vouched for Akwa Ibom people and I want to believe that you will not let us down.

“I have fulfilled my part of the bargain with you to ensure that as colleagues we come back together and form the government, because you laboured during the elections. We worked together and I didn’t just have the heart to throw you away, but the truth is there is work to be done and as our boss will always tell us, we will not take excuses, we will take results”.

In his speech, the immediate past Governor of the state and the special guest of Honour, Mr UDOM Emmanuel congratulated Governor Eno for laying the right foundation, stressing that his blueprints is developmental, transformational and transitional.

He therefore expressed optimism that there will be a robust engagement across sectors, such that at the end of the retreat, a solid document will be produced that will enhance the overall growth of the state.

According to him, the ARISE agenda is here to create the needed change that will benefit the people.

Mr Emmanuel sued for support from all Akwa Ibom people irrespective of their political and religious affiliation, to enable the Governor succeed, while also urging Governor Eno to tap into the Human Resources that the state is blessed with for the implementation of his ideas.

He expressed the belief that the blueprint and the deliverables will make the state a shining light in Africa.

Chairman on the occasion, an Akwa Ibom born economic planning expert and one time Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, lauded Pastor Umo Eno’s all-inclusive disposition to governance and scored the event as a fulfillment of the governor’s campaign promise.

This, he affirmed, was reflected in reaching out to valuable indigenes to think Akwa Ibom together, devoid of political divides, describing his exposure of his administration’s blueprint to constructive criticism as commendable.

He noted that lofty development plans by great leaders all over the world have always have often been made ineffective due to implementation inadequacies and thanked the governor for recognizing his contribution to the development of Akwa Ibom in his days as Senator and Minister and pledged to avail himself in any capacity to enable the implementation of the blueprint.

Also speaking, former Governor of the state, Obong Victor Attah who commended the Governor for the restoration of the Akwa Ibom dream that was beginning to fade, as encapsulated in his blueprint, formally handed over some documents to the Governor, which he said comprises of how the ideas can be achieved and the methodologies needed for execution, stressing that Governor Eno needs true guidance for effective implementation.

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Atuekong Don Etiebet, who also spoke at the event, described the Pastor Umo Eno’s gesture in bringing all together, regardless of political divide, as renewing the spirit of one Akwa Ibom.

He pledged to galvanize same support for Umo Eno’s A. R. I. S. E. Agenda, in the interest of the state.

(C) Manner Philip (Akwa Ibom Political Forum Facebook page)