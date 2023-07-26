DELTA GOVT’S WORKING TO MITIGATE EFFECTS OF FLOOD – Onyeme

Delta Deputy Governor Sir Monday Onyeme (l) presenting a souvenir to General Mike Ndubisi (rtd), President-General, NNU (r), on Tuesday July 25th, 2023

Delta State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, has said that the Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration is putting up measures to mitigate the effects of flood.

Following the predictions of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, NIHSA, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has warned that Nigeria will experience severe flood in 2023.

Responding to a request by the Ndokwa Neku Union, NNU, that government should act fast to check the effects of flood on the people living in coastal communities, Sir Onyeme, disclosed that government was already working on such.

The NNU, led by General Mike Ndubisi (rtd) on Tuesday, paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Governor at his office, Government House, Asaba.

Onyeme said, “on the flood situation in Ndokwa nation, I understand that the state government is already taking proactive measures to mitigate or reduce the negative effects of flood on our people.

“I can assure you that government is working on that because, it has become worrisome that every year, our people, Deltans who are living in coastal communities are affected by flood.

“I am also happy that the first motion that was moved by our son who we sent to the national assembly, that is, the member representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi was about the flooding in Ndokwa nation and Delta State in general; I was very happy to see him talk about flooding in Ndokwa nation and I am sure that he is going to get something out of it; so, let us keep hope alive.”

The Deputy Governor who expressed gratitude to the NNU and Ndokwa people in general for their overwhelming support, also, assured the people that the construction of multi-billion naira Beneku Bridge which was started by the immediate past administration would be completed.

He said, “you raised the issue of completion of ongoing projects, the Beneku bridge across the Ase Creek and the Obiaruku/Umuebu road, I want to assure that these two projects will be completed by this administration and more roads will be constructed in the state to open up our communities.”

In an address, Gen. Ndubisi (rtd) had told the Deputy Governor that Ndokwa people were happy to see him emerge as the first person from the area to hold such an office and assured him of the continual support of the people.

Some of those who were there during the courtesy visit include the members representing Ndokwa West, Ndokwa East and Ukwuani at the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Charles Emetulu, Hon. Emeka Osamuta and Hon. Chukwudi Daphey.

Also present at the courtesy call was the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Sir Christopher Osakwe, Chairmen of Ndokwa West and Ukwuani Local Government Councils, Hon. Obi Nzete and Hon. Possible Ajede, among others.