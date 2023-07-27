Tribunal Victory: DELTA PROFESSIONALS CONGRATULATE ELUMELU, URGE OKOLIE TO DROP APPEAL COURT MOVES

Aniocha/Oshimili Peoples Mandate, a Socio-political group in Asaba, Delta State, has commended the Judgment of the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba that declared the immediate past Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, as winner of the February 25 House of Representatives election, in Aniocha/ Oshimili Federal Constituency in Delta State.

The pro-good governance Organization, made up of professionals and businessmen across Aniocha Oshimili Federal Constituency, asserted that the Judgment of the tribunal was fair and well received by the majority of the people in the Federal Constituency.

Recall that the Tribunal had on Monday, July 25, 2023, sacked Okolie of the Labour Party, for not being duly nominated by his Party and uphold Elumelu, the runner up in the election as winner.

Reacting, the Aniocha/Oshimili Peoples Mandate, in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Chief Uzoma Okoh, Secretary, Pastor Michael Monye and Director of Publicity, Comrade David Awil on Thursday said it has thoroughly studied the judgment, stating that that it was consistent with the Rule of Law and should be accepted by all in the interest of the people.

The group noted the Judgment of the Tribunal is “a well founded, sound and intelligent display of jurisprudence which can withstand every legal contestation” and urged Ngozi Okolie to accept the verdict in good faith and see it as an act of God.

“As a non-partisan group committed only to the interest of the people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, we have thoroughly studied and reviewed the judgment and we found that it cannot be faulted as it is completely consistent with the Rule of Law.

“It is on this premise, that we urge our brother, Ngozi Lawrence Okolie to drop all moves towards the Appeal Court, We believe that time and resources should not be wasted in that direction. Rather we call on Hon. Okolie as true son of Aniocha/Oshimili to submit to the judgment as an act of God who gives power and show his usual statesmanship by supporting Hon. Elumelu in moving our federal Constituency forward for the good of the people”

The group commended Hon. Elumelu, for extending hands of fellowship to Hon. Okolie and urged him to design ways they can work together for the benefit of the people irrespective of their party difference adding that the “ultimate pursuit of all must be the good of the people”