WIKE, EL-RUFAI, UMAHI LISTED, AS AKPABIO UNVEILS TINIBU’S MINISTERIAL NOMINEES

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has unveiled the 28-man ministerial list submitted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, contrary to wide spread insinuations to the contrary made the list, as well as former Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna and 25 others, who emerged as nominees on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s First Batch of the Ministerial List.

Ex-Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi; and presidential spokesman, Dele Alake also made the list.

Chief of staff to the President, and immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, presented the list to Senate President Godswill Akpabio at exactly 01:19 pm.

Akpabio thereafter read the ministerial list with 28 nominees.

Katsina, Cross River, and Bauchi states have two ministerial nominees each, while 10 states and the FCT do not have any for now.

The ten states are Adamawa, Bayelsa, Gombe, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Lagos, Osun, Yobe, and Zamfara.

According to section 147(3) of the 1999 constitution, as amended, the “President shall appoint at least one Minister from each State, who shall be an indigene of such State.”

The list include:

✓ Abubakar Momoh – Edo State

✓ Ambassador Maitama Tuka – Bauchi State

✓ Ahmed Dangiwa – Katsina

✓ Hannatu Musawa – Katsina State

✓ Chief Uche Nnaji – Enugu State

✓ Beta Edu – Cross River State

✓ Doris Anite Uzoka – Imo State

✓ Former Governor David Umahi – Ebonyi State

✓ Former Governor Nyesom Wike – Rivers State

✓ Former Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar – Jigawa State

✓ Former Governor Mallam Nasir El-rufai – Kaduna State

✓ Ekperikpe Ekpo – Akwa Ibom State

✓ Honourable Nkiru Onyejeocha – Abia State

✓ Honourable Olubunmi Tunji Ojo – Ondo State

✓ Stella Okotete – Delta State

✓ Muhammad Goronyo – Sokoto State

✓ Honourable Uju Kennedy Ohanenye – Anambra State

✓ Dele Alake – Ekiti State

✓ Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) – Kwara State

✓ Muhammad Idris – Niger State

✓ Olawale Edun – Ogun State

✓ Waheed Adelabu – Oyo State

✓ Iman Sulaiman Ibrahim – Nasarawa State

✓ Professor Ali Pate – Bauchi State

✓ Professor Joseph Userve – Benue State

✓ Senator Abubakar Kyari – Borno State

✓ Senator John Enoh – Cross River

✓ Sani Abubakar Danladi – Taraba State

President Tinubu will send a supplementary list to the senate to meet up with necessary constitutional requirements.