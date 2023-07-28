Gov. Oborevwori Assigns Portfolios To Special Advisers

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has approved the assignment of portfolios to newly sworn-in Special Advisers in the state as listed below:

Chief Edwin Uzor – Peace Building and Conflict Resolution Rt. Hon. Solomon Funkekeme – Senior Policy Adviser Rt. Hon. Basil Ganagana – DESOPADEC Chief Tony Amechi – Investment Chief (Mrs) Eunice Anirah – Women Development Chief (Mrs) Shimite Bello – Trade and Export Mr. Griftson Omatsuli – Niger Delta Affairs Olorogun Jaro Egbo – Transport Chief Anthony Ofoni – Community Development

Sir Festus Ahon

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

July 28, 2023.