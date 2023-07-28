Gov. Oborevwori Assigns Portfolios To Special Advisers
Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has approved the assignment of portfolios to newly sworn-in Special Advisers in the state as listed below:
- Chief Edwin Uzor – Peace Building and Conflict Resolution
- Rt. Hon. Solomon Funkekeme – Senior Policy Adviser
- Rt. Hon. Basil Ganagana – DESOPADEC
- Chief Tony Amechi – Investment
- Chief (Mrs) Eunice Anirah – Women Development
- Chief (Mrs) Shimite Bello – Trade and Export
- Mr. Griftson Omatsuli – Niger Delta Affairs
- Olorogun Jaro Egbo – Transport
- Chief Anthony Ofoni – Community Development
Sir Festus Ahon
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor
July 28, 2023.