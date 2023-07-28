News

GOV. OBOREVWORI ASSIGNS PORTFOLIOS TO SPECIAL ADVISERS

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has approved the assignment of portfolios to newly sworn-in Special Advisers in the state as listed below:

  1. Chief Edwin Uzor – Peace Building and Conflict Resolution
  2. Rt. Hon. Solomon Funkekeme – Senior Policy Adviser
  3. Rt. Hon. Basil Ganagana – DESOPADEC
  4. Chief Tony Amechi – Investment
  5. Chief (Mrs) Eunice Anirah – Women Development
  6. Chief (Mrs) Shimite Bello – Trade and Export
  7. Mr. Griftson Omatsuli – Niger Delta Affairs
  8. Olorogun Jaro Egbo – Transport
  9. Chief Anthony Ofoni – Community Development

Sir Festus Ahon
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor
July 28, 2023.

