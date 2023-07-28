VICTORY AT LAST AS TRIBUNAL DECLARES NDUDI ELUMELU WINNER – By Amina Yahaya Okeke

Hon.

Ndudi Elumelu

The victory of every contest is established by the celebration of the people. In every Electoral Contest, there are rules and regulations which made it impossible to cut corners where it is followed.

As the 2023 election was held, the electorate played their role, INEC conducted the process and declared a winner, but today the Tribunal according to law have declared the actual winner in terms of process, law and people’s choice.

The National Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba had nullified the election of Mr. Ngozi Okolie of the Labour Party (LP) through the petition filed by the former House Minority Leader, on the ground that the LP candidate was not properly sponsored by the party.

With the unanimous judgement of all the three-member panel headed by Justice A. Z. Mussa in its ruling shows that is an overwhelming victory that cannot be overturn by any appeal.

On arrival in his constituency, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu was greeted by large crowd who came to welcome the victor from Asaba and celebrate the victory of the people. The celebration that trailed the nullification of the LP candidate and declaration of the PDP at the Tribunal Hall and the jubilation that followed in Anioch/Oshimili Federal Constituency, keep one but to wander, who were the voters that voted the LP candidate initially.

Rt. Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu OON, Member Elect House of Representative Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency is a man having a pact with destiny, he represented his people well with lots of dividend of democracy and national policies. The good people of his constituency have spoken and destiny have also called.

With the judgement of the tribunal on the 25th of July, 2023, it is therefore clear that Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu OON is the authentic member to represent the Aniocha/Oshimili People at the Green Chamber.

As a man who believe in God and build his life around the principles of the scripture and promises of God, Elumelu took his victory celebration to the presence of God in the church and a Thanksgiving Service in appreciation of what God have done for him and the good people of Aniocha/Oshimili in Delta State.

This facts and outcome of the case at hand only buttress the point that electoral contest is a process that requires meticulous planning with strict adherence to the law guiding electoral process.

Amina Yahaya Okeke is of the Coalition For True Democracy, Abuja.