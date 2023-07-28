WE’LL NOT TOLERATE SABOTAGE ON ANDONI ROAD PROJECT, SAYS GOV FUBARA; SEEKS STAKEHOLDERS SUPPORT TO DELIVER PROJECT WITHIN TWELVE MONTHS

Governor Siminalayi Fubara (r) in handshake with King Aaron Miller Ikuru, the Okanama, Ikuru with other traditional rulers during a meeting with Andoni stakeholders at Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday, 27th July, 2023

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara says the Rivers State Government will not tolerate any act of sabotage against the smooth execution of the re-awarded Andoni Road construction project in Andoni Local Government Area.

A statement by Boniface Onyedi, SSA, Media to the Rivers State Governor disclosed that SirFubara gave the hint during a meeting with Andoni stakeholders and leaders at the Banquet Hall, Government House Port on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Addressing the Andoni leaders, led by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor, amongst other leaders the governor decried the lack of commitment on the part of the previous contractors (Raffoul Nigeria Ltd) handling the projects after the agreable contractual terms had been paid., which led to the revocation and re-award of the project to a new contractor, Monier Construction Company,( MCC).

He explained that, ” about two years ago, the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Chief Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike held a meeting with Andoni leaders and the contractors to work out modalities of smooth implementation of the project, there was a contractual review and the money was paid by the government, but it’s so unfortunate that there wasn’t any progress on the project by the contractors, it pains us as a government that a project paid for 90% is re awarded.

He said 30% of the new contract sum has been paid to the new contractors, MCC, and urged the people of Andoni to give the necessary support to the new contractors to complete the project within the next twelve months, noting that the project will expand economic development of the area.

Speaking on behalf of the Andoni stakeholders, King Aaron Miller Ikuru, the Okanama, Ikuru and Chairman Andoni Council of Traditional Rulers, thanked the governor for his commitment towards the execution of the Andoni Road project and assured the support of the people to contractors to deliver the project on specified time.