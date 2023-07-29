News

GOV FUBARA ASSURES OF COMPLETING BRIDGE LINKING ABUA/AGBA-NDELE; SAYS PROJECT HAS DIRECT BEARING ON RIVERS PEOPLE

***Inspects Egbeda Internal Roads

FUBARA POISED TO DELIVER ANDONI SECTION OF THE OPOBO-NKORO-ANDONI UNITY ROAD WITHIN 100 DAYS IN OFFICE

Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has assured of completing the 240-meter link bridge between Abua and Agbandele in Emohua local government area.

A report Signed by Boniface Onyedi,
SSA, Media to the Governor of Rivers State, disclosed that addressing newsmen on Friday, 28th July, 2023, at Abua during the inspection of the abandoned 240-meter bridge that links Agba Ndele in Emohua Local Government Area, Governor Fubara said that the project was initiated by other previous administrations and inherited by the immediate past administration which made a financial commitment to continue it but the contractors couldn’t assess the funds because of bank issues.

The Governor who was accompanied by the Hon Commissioner of Works, Dr. George Kelly Alabo during the inspection, said the Abua-Agbandele road is in response of his administration to revisit the project is as a result of the passionate appeal by the people of Abua to complete the project.

He pointed out that the contending issues have been resolved with the contractors handling the project to return to the site, noting that the road when completed will create an alternative access route from Port Harcourt to Abua through Emohua.

According to him, “We are in Abua, and this is about 240-meter bridge linking Agbandele. So, Abua people do not need to travel through the Ahoada axis but from here connect to Emohua and then the heart of the city of Port Harcourt.”

“This project will have a direct bearing on the lives of our people. Government is about making a positive impact and providing the needed facilities, and I feel strongly that we are not wasting our money if we revisit this project and put it into use,” he concluded.

The governor also inspected the progress of ongoing work on the 8.1-kilometre Abua-Emoh-Iyak-Ighom-Elok road project in the Abua-Odual local government

Governor Fubara rounded off the project inspections at Egbeda in the Emohua local government area where he expressed hope of completing the internal roads as part of projects earmarked for his hundred days in office.

July 28, 2023

