“LET THE POOR BREATHE”: Akpabio Clarifies ‘Sarcastic’ Comment In Official Statement

President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio had clarified the reason behind the “let the poor breathe” joke he made at the plenary session on Tuesday, 27th July, 2023, a sarcastic remark that has been greeted with an avalanche of criticisms by Nigerians.

Akpabio’s reaction, which was contained in a statement dated Tuesday, July 25, and released on Friday, 28th July noted, amongst other things, that he did not mean to insult the citizens, as he was aware of the hardships resulting from the high cost of living.

It would be recalled that Senator Akpabio, on the floor of the Senate, had jokingly presented the motion moved by Senator Akintunde Abiodun, from Oyo State, to stop the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and distribution companies (DisCos) from hiking tariff.

Akpabio who clarified that the motive behind his ‘let the poor breathe’ remark “was to firmly reject any plan of increasing electricity tariffs for Nigerians, considering the ongoing economic challenges that Nigerians are faced with”, assured that the upper legislative arm of the country cannot treat crucial matters with trivialities, even as he equally affirmed that the lawmakers cannot make a mockery of the challenges confronting the people.

Re: LET THE MASSES BREATH

We are deeply concerned about the negative tilting of a very harmless statement by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, about his deep concern and that of the Senate on the plight of the ordinary Nigerians as a result of the prevailing economic situation in the country.

The statement “Let The People Breathe” made during Plenary on 26th July 2023, was made by a Senator while speaking on the motion to halt the planned electricity tariff hike.

We want to assure the general public that all matters discussed during Senate sessions are of utmost importance and are treated with great seriousness by the President of the Senate and his Distinguished colleagues.

It is crucial to clarify that the intentions of the mover of the motion and the comments of the President of the Senate were never to make light of the hardships, suffering and economic challenges faced by Nigerians at this critical juncture.

The purpose of the proposal was to firmly reject any plan of increasing electricity tariffs for Nigerians, considering the ongoing economic challenges that Nigerians are faced with.

The primary focus of the current National Assembly under the Chairmanship of Senator Akpabio is on the implementation of effective and well-structured policies that truly benefit the people. He has repeatedly assured Nigerians that the current Senate will work for all Nigerians.

The President of the Senate deeply empathises with Nigerians and has never considered the current economic crisis in the country as a matter of jest. His unwavering commitment lies in serving the best interests of the Nigerian people with the release of the ministerial list and the subsequent screening and swearing-in of the ministers, we have high hopes that the newly appointed officials will promptly address the challenges and bring the much needed relief and succour to all citizens, thereby, easing the current hardship and pains experienced by Nigerians.

