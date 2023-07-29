PLANNED NATIONWIDE STRIKE ON AUGUST 2, IS TO RESCUE NIGERIANS, AJAERO INSISTS; AS NLC WALKS OUT OF MEETING WITH FED GOVT

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, has insisted that the planned nationwide strike which organized Labour has planned for Wednesday, 2nd August, 2023, is to rescue Nigerians from the strangulating hardship, which has come in the wake of fuel subsidy removal, especially in the astronomical hike in price of petroleum products and corresponding increase in the cost of living, as well as the evident confusion which has bedevilled and subsequently delayed the roll-out of intended palliatives to cushion the excruciating suffering of Nigerians ,since fuel subsidy was removed.

Polity watchers also recall with concern, that representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and organized labour, on Friday, 28th July, walked out of a crucial meeting with the Federal Government’s team on palliatives, which had been convened to address the issue of providing relief measures for Nigerians to cushion the harsh impact of fuel subsidy removal in the country.



The labour team, led by the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, left the meeting without addressing the press as they exited the venue, though feelers afterwards hint that their walk-out could have been provoked by what some describe as insincerity on the part of the Federal government over some critical information/statistics requested by the NLC team.



The discussions were meant to be a continuation of the deliberations on the palliative measures that could alleviate the burden of the subsidy removal on the general populace, following a previous meeting on Wednesday, between the representatives from both the government and labour, which initial reports had indicated pointed to a positive outcome at the end of deliberations.



The expectation was that the government would provide feedback on the demands put forth by the labor representatives when they resumed the meeting on Friday.



However, to the disappointment of those present, the meeting could not proceed as planned because the government’s representatives were reportedly absent.

This no-show led the labour officials to take the decision to walk out in protest.



Adding to the frustrations, members of the labour teams faced delays at the entrance gate of the State House as they awaited clearance before being allowed into the meeting venue.



These circumstances only furthered the tensions and impeded progress during the scheduled discussions.



Since the removal of the petrol subsidy, the price of the commodity is now on the high side. Labour, which is pushing for palliatives for Nigerians, to cushion the impact of the move, has threatened to embark on strike.

Meanwhile and in related development, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has said that its strike scheduled to commence on August 2, 2023, is aimed at liberating Nigerians from the shackles of government policies which have caused citizens pain.



Ajaero stated this when he appeared on Channels TV. He noted that the union was still analysing the situation with the possibility that the government policy could further plague already dire conditions.



“The situation would be worsened. It is rather a move to rescue Nigerians, to see whether the government can show some level of empathy for us to do things differently to enable Nigerians to survive,” he said



Recall that President Bola Tinubu, in his May 29 inaugural address, declared that “fuel subsidy is gone”.

The policy led to a near-instant hike in fuel prices from around N185 to N500, and up to N617 last week. With rising transportation costs and food prices, thousands have resorted to trekking long distances.

Comrade Joe Ajaero insists that the imminent industrial action is to reduce the impact the government’s policies have had on the people at large.



“It can’t get worse than it is today. The impact we are talking of is either the impact on commodities or the impact on the people. What we are resisting, what we are fighting against, is the impact on the people and the impact is so much. It is worse.

“I don’t know what other consideration one can look at, every government policy in a nation is aimed at benefiting the nation. The naira is gone, economic activity is gone, foodstuff gone. (In terms of) movement, you can’t move, and transportation is gone.” he said



In a communiqué issued at the end of its Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting held on Tuesday, July 25, the NLC threatenedto embark on a total and indefinite strike starting Wednesday, August 2, 2023, should the Federal Government fail to do the needful.