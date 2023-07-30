Asagba At 99: HE’S A BRIDGE BUILDER, SAYS OBOREVWORI

Delta State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme (l), cutting the birthday cake with Asagba of Asaba, Asagba Prof. Chike Edozien (m) and his wife Queen Modupe Edozien (r), to mark the 99th birthday celebration of the Monarch, in Asaba.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State on Saturday, described the Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien, as a bridge builder.



Oborevwori, gave the description in an address read on his behalf by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme at the 99th birthday and 32nd coronation anniversary celebration of Prof. Edozien at his Palace in Asaba.



The Asagba was born on the 28th of July, 1924 and was installed as the 13th Asagba of Asaba on July 1, 1991.



The governor said, “I celebrate your disposition as a bridge builder and peace-loving monarch; it is my prayer that the rest of your years on earth will be filled with love, joy and laughter.



“This is the Lord’s doing and it is marvelous in our eyes; may God’s grace and mercy continue to abide with you.



“There is no doubt that your reign has witnessed the transformation of Asaba into a cosmopolitan city; thanks to your peaceful reign, Asaba is home to all.”



The governor at the colourful and well attended ceremony, assured the Asagba that his administration would do more to transform the capital city.



“I want to reiterate that my administration will consolidate and improve on the legacies of the past administration.



“Today, Asaba is wearing the look of proper state capital, courtesy of the great work done by the immediate past governor, my mentor, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and I want to reassure His Royal Majesty and indeed, Anioma nation, that Asaba will not be neglected under my administration.



“As the state capital, Asaba will continue to receive priority attention; all ongoing projects in the city and environs will be completed while new ones will also be initiated,” the governor said.



Oborevwori, also, urged residents of the state capital and the state in general to be vigilant and report suspicious person cum activities to the relevant authorities.



He asserted, “we must be careful not to allow the peace that we enjoy in Asaba to be truncated by forces of evil masquerading as agitators.”



The Asagba in a speech, recalled his activities in the public service and the Asagba and thanked God for preserving his life.



“This is a day that I will never forget, I thank our Governor for reassuring us of the continuous development of Asaba,” he added.