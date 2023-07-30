ATIKU LEADS PDP CHIEFTAINS IN STRATEGIC SESSION TO REPOSITION PARTY

The leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) today, July 29, 2023, held a strategic meeting in Abuja to chart a new course for the party. This was at the instance of Atiku Abubakar, GCON, the former vice president of the country and the party’s flag bearer in the February 25th Presidential election.

A statement by AbdulRasheed Shehu, Special Assistant (Broadcast Media) to H.E Atiku Abubakar, disclosed that speaking at the occasion the Wazirin Adamawa thanked the party faithful for their support during the election period and charged them to remain committed to the ideals of the party and fight for the enthronement of genuine Democracy in the country for peace, prosperity, and progress of the country.

In the same vein, the chairman of the the PDP governors’ forum, Senator Bala Mohammed while commending Atiku for his courage, doggedness and contributions to the party and the nation, urged the party chieftains to emulate him stating that the party must act with a sense of responsibility and unity of purpose to regain it position in the country’s political space.

In response to the the various speakers, the party stakeholders resolved to work for the progress of the party and the country.

Other dignitaries in attendance at the occasion are Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the running mate to H.E Atiku Abubakar in the February 25th Presidential election, Dauda Lawal, the governor of Zamfara State, Senator Waziri Tambuwal, former governor of Sokoto State, the governors of Osun, Delta, Edo, plateau and the party’s former and serving National Assembly members among others.