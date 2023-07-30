News

ATIKU LEADS PDP CHIEFTAINS IN STRATEGIC SESSION TO REPOSITION PARTY

The leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) today, July 29, 2023, held a strategic meeting in Abuja to chart a new course for the party. This was at the instance of Atiku Abubakar, GCON, the former vice president of the country and the party’s flag bearer in the February 25th Presidential election.

A statement by AbdulRasheed Shehu, Special Assistant (Broadcast Media) to H.E Atiku Abubakar, disclosed that speaking at the occasion the Wazirin Adamawa thanked the party faithful for their support during the election period and charged them to remain committed to the ideals of the party and fight for the enthronement of genuine Democracy in the country for peace, prosperity, and progress of the country.

In the same vein, the chairman of the the PDP governors’ forum, Senator Bala Mohammed while commending Atiku for his courage, doggedness and contributions to the party and the nation, urged the party chieftains to emulate him stating that the party must act with a sense of responsibility and unity of purpose to regain it position in the country’s political space.

In response to the the various speakers, the party stakeholders resolved to work for the progress of the party and the country.

Other dignitaries in attendance at the occasion are Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the running mate to H.E Atiku Abubakar in the February 25th Presidential election, Dauda Lawal, the governor of Zamfara State, Senator Waziri Tambuwal, former governor of Sokoto State, the governors of Osun, Delta, Edo, plateau and the party’s former and serving National Assembly members among others.

Atiku In Attendance As PDP Leaders Hold Crucial Stakeholders' Meeting (Photos)
PDP Presidential Candidate for the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar (r), his running mate and immediate past Delta State Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa (m) and incumbent Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori (l), at the PDP Stakeholders meeting in Abuja, on Saturday, July 29th, 2023

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.