FINTIRI DECLARES 24 HOURS CURFEW IN ADAMAWA STATE, OVER WIDESPREAD LOOTING

Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Governor of Adamawa State

The Governor of Adamawa State, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has declared a 24-hour curfew in the state, effective immediately Sunday, 30 July, 2023.



Governor Fintiri said the curfew followed the dangerous dimension the activities of hoodlums had assumed across the state capital as they attack people with matchets and break into business premises and homes carting away property.



With the curfew imposed, there will be no movement throughout the state.



Governor Fintiri said only those on essential duties with valid identification would be permitted to move around during the period of the curfew.



The Governor is appealing to citizens and residents of the state to comply with the directive; adding that any person found contravening the order would be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

“Effective immediately Sunday, July 30, 2023, I, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, have declared a 24-hour curfew in Adamawa State due to escalating violence by hoodlums attacking people and businesses. No movement is allowed, except for essential duties with valid ID. Your safety is our priority – please comply for the wellbeing of all”, a statement posted on his verified social media handles read.