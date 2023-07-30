Niger Coupists Warn Tinubu, ECOWAS Leaders Against Sending Army To Niger; As Sanctions, Ultimatum Looms Over Ousted Bazoun

The military junta in Niger has warned West African leaders meeting in Abuja against military intervention in the country’s ongoing coup.



General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the head of the powerful presidential guard, declared himself the leader of Niger on Friday as the country’s elected president Mohamed Bazoum has been held by the military for four days.



In a televised statement on Saturday night, July 29, Niger’s military leaders warned against any such military intervention by ECOWAS saying soldiers are ready to defend their homeland.



“The objective of the (ECOWAS) meeting is to approve a plan of aggression against Niger through an imminent military intervention in Niamey in collaboration with other African countries that are non-members of ECOWAS, and certain western countries,” junta spokesperson Colonel Amadou Abdramane said.



“We want to once more remind ECOWAS or any other adventurer, of our firm determination to defend our homeland,” he added.



The junta issued another statement calling on citizens in capital Niamey to come out into the streets Sunday from 7 a.m. local time (8 a.m. CET) and demonstrate against ECOWAS to show support for the new military leadership.



The Niger junta’s warning is coming on the heels of a meeting of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Abuja, which issued a seven-day ultimatum to the military Coupists to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum as democratically elected President or face a range of stiff sanctions.

ECOWAS, which recognized Bazoum as the legitimate President of the nation, threatened to impose land border closures and no-fly zone conditions on Niger Republic should the military coup masterminds fail to heed its ultimatum.

This was the resolution of the Extraordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the ECOWAS, which held on Sunday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

ECOWAS President, Omar Touray of the Gambia, read the Commission’s communiqué, as follows: “Ecowas calls for the immediate release and reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum as President and Head of State of the Republic of Niger and for the full restoration of constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

“Reject any form of resignation that may purportedly come from His Excellency, President Mohamed Bazoum; considered the illegal detention of President Bazoum as a hostage situation and hold the authors of the attempted coup that are solely and fully responsible for the safety and security of His Excellency President Mohammed Bazoum, as well as members of his family and government.

“In the event the Authority’s demands are not met within one week, take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Nigeria.

“Suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between ECOWAS Member States and Asia. Freeze all service transactions including energy transactions. Freeze assets of the Republic of Niger in Aqua Central Bank. Freeze of assets of the Niger State and the state enterprises and parastatals in commercial banks.

“Suspension of measure from all financial assistance and transactions with all financial institutions, particularly EBID”, he said.