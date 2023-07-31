Breaking: NYESOM WIKE SCREENED, CLEARED, CONFIRMED BY SENATE, FOR MINISTERIAL POSITION

Former Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, appeared before the Senate for Ministerial Screening today, Monday, 31st July, 2023 and was screened and cleared for appointment as a Minister in the Cabinet of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, without being asked a single question.

Former Governor Wike, who arrived the Senate building of the National Assembly complex with his wife and entourage, was warmly welcomed by Sen Barry Mpigi, Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District; Rt. Hon. Kingsley Chinda, Minority leader, House of Representatives; Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor, Member Representing Khana/Gokana in the House Of Reps and other PDP leaders from Rivers State, as well as acolytes like former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose and former PDP S/South Zonal chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, amongst others

The Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, his deputy Sen. Barau and River State Senators all took turns to praise Wike and extol his accomplishments and afterwards told him to take a bow and go.

Chief Wike, who expressed his gratitude to the Senate for the smooth screening process told them that President Bola Tinubu will not regret nominating him as a Minister in his cabinet

Former Rivers State Governor Chief Nyesom Wike at the Senate ministerial screening

Former Governor Wike, who admitted openly that he worked for President Bola Tinubu against his own party, in the February 25, presidential election, is still a member of the Proples Democratic Party (PDP) as at the time of his screening and clearance to serve as a Minister in the ruling opposition All Progressives Congress, APC.

The PDP is currently holding an emergency stakeholders meeting in Abuja, which has been on since Saturday and all indications are that Nyesom Wike may no longer be a member of the party at the conclusion of the meeting.