GROUP DRUMS SUPPORT FOR DELTA MINISTERIAL NOMINEE, STELLA OKOTETE

Hon. Stella Okotete

A renowned Civil Society Organization, the Pacesetters Advocacy Group (PAG), under the International civil society group, has called on Deltans the people of Niger Delta in the South South region of the country, to support Hon. Stella Okotete, on her recent nomination as a Minister of the Federal Executive Council, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.



The call was made in a press statement jointly issued by, Anthony Okirika, President and Publisher of Dandora International Magazine; Mr. Francis Kayada, the United Kingdom (UK) Office Director; Mr Francis Odiachi, Country Director (Nigeria) and ,0moradion Oshodin, USA Director respectively, after they moved the resolution, via zoom meeting, to formally throw their weight behind the nomination of the Minister-in-Waiting, Hon. Stella Okotete.



According to the group, the news confirming Hon. Stella Okotete as a Ministerial Nominee, by His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, was received with great joy and satisfaction, given her sterling track record of service excellence and humanitarian endeavours, both in her professional capacity and her commitment and vibrant advocacy to worthy causes.



The group further noted that as an ardent supporter of good governance Hon. Stella Okotete has robustly and vigorously developed and implemented initiatives for job creation for women and youths, employment generation, sectoral industrialization and foreign exchange generation to support the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan of the government, as well as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda, specifically in gender equality, poverty reduction and economic stability.



While describing her as beautiful and extolling her other personal attributes of kindheartedness, strength and independence, the Pacesetters Advocacy Group, declared that she had blossomed into a true and proper role model for girls and women in the country and beyond and they were indeed very proud of her capacity and accomplishments, which they had no doubts she would bring to bear, on her new responsibility.



They therefore thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for recognizing and finding her worthy for such high responsibility, even as they pledged their full, unalloyed support for her Ministerial nomination and urged all and sundry to put all differences aside and show love to this truly great Delta Amazon, whose unflinching loyalty and commitment, astute brilliance, administrative acumen and benevolent philanthropy, will bring great pride to Delta State, add considerable value to national administration and impact many lives positively.