Wike, Ortom, Ikpeazu, Ugwuanyi, Makinde Listed, As PDP Unveils 363-Member National Campaign Council, For Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi November Guber Elections

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed all the members of the hitherto renegade, pre-general elections Group of Five PDP (G5) governors, into its national campaign councils for the Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states governorship election scheduled for November 11, 2023.



Former Rivers State governor, now Minister-in-Waiting in an APC Federal Government, Nyesom Wike, who was the de-facto leader of the G5 governors, is one of the 122-member PDP National Campaign Council for Bayelsa State, to campaign for Governor Douye Diri.



The campaign council is headed by Taraba State Governor, Kefas Agbu, with three other Governors – Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Sheriff Oborovewori (Delta), and Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), as members.



The other G5 members; former Enugu and Abia State Governors, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu, will be campaigning for the PDP candidate, Sam Anyanwu (Samdaddy), in the Imo State governorship election, which has Zamfara State governor Lawal Dauda as Chairman. Three other governors, Umo Bassey (Akwa Ibom), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), and Peter Mbah (Enugu), as members.



Ortom, former Benue State Governor and last member of the G5, has been listed in the party’s campaign council for Kogi State to work their guber candidate, Senator Dino Melaye. The Council is headed by Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State who will be assisted by his Plateau State counterpart, Caleb Mutfwang, while Governors Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and Ahmadu Finitri (Adamawa), are members of the council.

The appearance of the names of these G5 governor and members on the National campaign Council list, has been interpreted by polity watchers, as an indication that they, especially Nyesom Wike, have been spared the expulsion and suspension hammers, contrary to wide spread expectations, that the former Rivers Governor would most definitely be expelled at the end of the PDP leaders and Stakeholders emergency meeting in Abuja holding at the same time he had appeared for Ministerial screening before the Senate and was cleared, confirmed and asked to ‘take a bow’ by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, without being asked a single question.