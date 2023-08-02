I’LL NOT TAKE MANDATE OF RIVERS PEOPLE FOR GRANTED – Fubara

Sir. Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers State Governor

*** Seeks Patience, Cooperation Of Organized Labour



Rivers State Governor, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has assured that he will not take the mandate given to him by the people of Rivers for granted as his administration is poised to embark on policies that will better the lots of the people.



A statement by Boniface Onyedi, SSA, Media to the Rivers State Governor disclosed that Sir Fubara who gave the assurance while addressing the organiszed labour on a peaceful protest to Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, to register their discontent against the effects of subsidy removal, said he feels the pains and difficulties experienced by the workers and the generality of the masses as a result of subsidy removal.



The governor who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Hon Chidi Amadi commended the organised labour for their peaceful disposition during the protest, stating that the demands of the workers would be channelled to the appropriate authorities.



He pointed out that Governor Fubara is the first governor in the country to release free buses to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal, and urged the workers to be patient and supportive to the Rivers State Government to collectively address the challenges.



He said, “difficult times require difficult decisions. At the state level, the governor has assured that he will do everything within his powers to ensure that the present challenges felt by not only the workers but the generality of the people are properly addressed.”



“Beyond the subsidy intervention buses, the Governor is talking with the organiz.ed labour and other stratas of the society to ensure that policies are put in place to address the challenges faced by the people “he noted.



On his part, the Chairman of the Rivers State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Alex Agwanwor said the protest is to intimate the governor on the biting effects of the subsidy removal on workers and the masses without first putting in place proper measures to mitigate the sufferings of the people.



The chairman while applauding the governor for being the first to roll out free subsidy intervention buses presented a six-point demand to the governor for actions, which Include immediate implementation in good faith of the resolutions with congress jointly signed with government and TUC on the issues, and reversal of all anti-poor policies; especially the hike in the price of PMS.