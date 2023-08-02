PRES. TINUBU SUBMITS NEW BATCH OF MINISTERIAL NOMINEES TO SENATE (See Full List of All Nominees)

President Bola Tinubu has sent a fresh list of 19 ministerial nominees to the Nigerian Senate, in the second batch of names for screening and possible confirmation.
Chief of Staff to the President and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajamiabila, presented the new batch of ministerial list to the Senate on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023.
The Rules of the chamber were suspended at 3:15 pm to allow Gbajabiamila enter the hallowed Red Chamber, in a repeat process of last Thursday, when he had also presented the list of 28-man ministerial nominees to the Senate President. Sen Godswill Akpabio.
The Senate President then read the Presidential communication at plenary.
Not less than four of the new ministerial nominees are former governors — Oyetola (Osun), Lalong (Plateau), Matawalle (Zamfara) and Gaidam (Yobe).
Ogun State tops the List with 3 Nominees, Lagos, Bauchi, Kano, Kebbi, Katsina, Cross River, Taraba and Niger have 2 Nominees each
NEW NOMINEES
1. Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo – Kano
2. HE Simon Lalong – Plateau
3. HE Bello Matawwalle – Zamfara
4. Tunji Alausa – Lagos
5. HE Adegboyega Oyetola – Osun
6. Uba Maigari Ahmadu – Taraba
7. Lola Ade John – Lagos
8. Dr. Ishak Salako – Ogun
9. Sen. Heineken Lokpobri – Bayelsa
10. Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu – Kebbi
11. Prof. Tahir Mamman – Adamawa
12. Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo – FCT
13. Sen. Ibrahim Geidam – Yobe
14. Dr. Bosun Tijjani – Ogun
15. Dr. Maryam Shetti – Kano
16. Shuaibu Abubakar Audu – Kogi
17. Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi – Niger
18. HE Atiku Bagudu – Kebbi
19. Senator Alkali Ahmed Saidu – Gombe
SCREENED NOMINEES
1. Abubakar Momoh – Edo
2. Amb Yusuf Maitama – Bauchi
3. Architect Ahmad Dangiwa – Katsina
4. Hanatu Musawa – Katsina
5. Chief Uche Nnaji – Enugu
6. Beta Edu. – Cross River
7. Doris Aniche.- Imo
8. David Umahi. – Ebonyi
9. Nyesom Wike. – Rivers
10 Mohamed Badaru. – Jigawa
11. Nasir El-Rufai. – Kaduna
12. Ekperikpe Ekpo. – Akwa Ibom
13. Nkiru onyejiocha. – Abia
14. Olubumi Ojo – Ondo
15. Stella Okotete – Delta
16. Uju Kennedy – Anambra
17. Bello Mohammed Goroyo – Sokoto
18. Dele Alake – Ekiti
19. Lateef Fagbemi – Kwara
20. Mohammed Idris – Niger
21. Olawale Edun – Ogun
22. Adebayo Adelabu – Oyo
23. Imma Suleiman – Nasarawa
24. Ali Pate – Bauchi
25. Joseph Utsev – Benue
26. Abubaka kyari – Borno
27. John Eno – Cross River
28. Sani Abubakar Danladi – Taraba
————————–