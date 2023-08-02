PRES. TINUBU SUBMITS NEW BATCH OF MINISTERIAL NOMINEES TO SENATE (See Full List of All Nominees)

Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of statff to the President (r) presenting the list of President Tinibu’s second batch of new Ministerial Nominees, to Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio (l), at the Senate Chambers, National Assembly Complex,Abuja, on Wednesday, 2nd August, 2023.

President Bola Tinubu has sent a fresh list of 19 ministerial nominees to the Nigerian Senate, in the second batch of names for screening and possible confirmation.

Chief of Staff to the President and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajamiabila, presented the new batch of ministerial list to the Senate on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023.



The Rules of the chamber were suspended at 3:15 pm to allow Gbajabiamila enter the hallowed Red Chamber, in a repeat process of last Thursday, when he had also presented the list of 28-man ministerial nominees to the Senate President. Sen Godswill Akpabio.

The Senate President then read the Presidential communication at plenary.



Not less than four of the new ministerial nominees are former governors — Oyetola (Osun), Lalong (Plateau), Matawalle (Zamfara) and Gaidam (Yobe).



Ogun State tops the List with 3 Nominees, Lagos, Bauchi, Kano, Kebbi, Katsina, Cross River, Taraba and Niger have 2 Nominees each



NEW NOMINEES



1. Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo – Kano

2. HE Simon Lalong – Plateau

3. HE Bello Matawwalle – Zamfara

4. Tunji Alausa – Lagos

5. HE Adegboyega Oyetola – Osun

6. Uba Maigari Ahmadu – Taraba

7. Lola Ade John – Lagos

8. Dr. Ishak Salako – Ogun

9. Sen. Heineken Lokpobri – Bayelsa

10. Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu – Kebbi

11. Prof. Tahir Mamman – Adamawa

12. Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo – FCT

13. Sen. Ibrahim Geidam – Yobe

14. Dr. Bosun Tijjani – Ogun

15. Dr. Maryam Shetti – Kano

16. Shuaibu Abubakar Audu – Kogi

17. Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi – Niger

18. HE Atiku Bagudu – Kebbi

19. Senator Alkali Ahmed Saidu – Gombe



SCREENED NOMINEES



1. Abubakar Momoh – Edo

2. Amb Yusuf Maitama – Bauchi

3. Architect Ahmad Dangiwa – Katsina

4. Hanatu Musawa – Katsina

5. Chief Uche Nnaji – Enugu

6. Beta Edu. – Cross River

7. Doris Aniche.- Imo

8. David Umahi. – Ebonyi

9. Nyesom Wike. – Rivers

10 Mohamed Badaru. – Jigawa

11. Nasir El-Rufai. – Kaduna

12. Ekperikpe Ekpo. – Akwa Ibom

13. Nkiru onyejiocha. – Abia

14. Olubumi Ojo – Ondo

15. Stella Okotete – Delta

16. Uju Kennedy – Anambra

17. Bello Mohammed Goroyo – Sokoto

18. Dele Alake – Ekiti

19. Lateef Fagbemi – Kwara

20. Mohammed Idris – Niger

21. Olawale Edun – Ogun

22. Adebayo Adelabu – Oyo

23. Imma Suleiman – Nasarawa

24. Ali Pate – Bauchi

25. Joseph Utsev – Benue

26. Abubaka kyari – Borno

27. John Eno – Cross River

28. Sani Abubakar Danladi – Taraba



