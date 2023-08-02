PRESIDENT TINUBU MEETS LABOUR LEADERS IN ASO ROCK

President Bola Tinubu (2nd left) with NLC Chairman, Comrade Joe Ajaero (left), TUC President, Festus Osifo (2nd right) and another Labour representative, during their meeting in State House

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, August 2, met with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the State House, Abuja.

The development comes amid protests across the country by organized labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), earlier same Wednesday morning, following the unbearable hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy and the confusion and delay in rolling out promised palliatives to cushion the effects of the price hike in petroleum products and corresponding astronomical increase in the cost of living in the country.

The meeting was aimed at conveying workers’ grievances, negotiate potential solutions, and presenting demands for suitable palliative measures to alleviate economic burdens.

The labour leaders, who arrived the Villa at 5:38 pm and met with President Tinubu for about 30 minutes before exiting State House with a softer, friendlier countenance than when they arrived, said the President made some commitments to address some issues which need immediate attention.

They said they would report to their executive committees where a decision would be taken on the ongoing protest, adding that Labour would conduct its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday, 3rd August and all the issues would be considered.

Those present at the meeting include Mele Kyari, group chief executive officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL); Joe Ajaero, NLC president; Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, Festus Osifo, TUC president, Dele Alake, special adviser to the president on special duties, communication and strategy, among others.