WE HAVE NO REASON TO CALL OFF STRIKE – Ajaero

The Nigeria Labour Congress, on Tuesday night, August 1st, has told Nigerians to ignore news about ending a planned nationwide strike scheduled to commence Wednesday.

The NLC says it is not backing down on a nationwide protest over the hike in the pump price of petrol and other issues, describing reports suggesting otherwise as the handiwork of “fifth columnists”.

In a statement late Tuesday, the body said though it held a meeting with the Federal Government, the mass action will hold as earlier planned.

The statement which was posted on the official Twitter handle of the NLC @NLCheadquarters reads: “Ignore fake rumours, NLC is never divided. We are one united and strong labour centre. The protest rally will be held Tomorrow (Wednesday) nationwide.



“We have no reasons to call off the planned protest. If we suspend or call it off, you will know. I can tell you that the mobilisation is very high,” Ajaero said.

“We want to inform all Nigerians that we have just risen from a meeting with the Federal Government where we sought to get them to listen to the demands of the people and workers of Nigeria,” NLC president Joe Ajaero said in the statement.

“The outcome of this meeting earlier today has however not changed anything or the course which we have set for ourselves tomorrow as custodians of the interests and desires of Nigerian workers and people.

“Nigerians are advised to ignore the work of fifth columnists who are working hard against the wishes of the people. We urge everyone to gather in our respective states and wherever we may be across the nation to give vent to this collective resolve. ”

The demands, contained in a Press Release titled “WE HAVE NEITHER RECONSIDERED NOR SUSPENDED THE NATIONWIDE MASS PROTEST includes:

Immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of the the government including the recent hike in PMS price, school fees and VAT Release of 8 months withheld salaries of university lecturers and workers Repairs of local refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna Immediate implementation in good faith of the resolutions with congress jointly signed with the Government and TUC

And to corroborate the no going back on strike position f organized Labour, the President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero, has urged workers and Nigerians to discountenance some online reports that tomorrow (Wednesday ‘s) mass protest has been called off.

Ajaero said: “We have no reasons to call off the planned protest. If we suspend or call it off, you will know. I can tell you that the mobilization is very high.”

His comment is coming after NLC held its rescheduled meeting with Steering Committee on palliatives at the presidential villa in Abuja on Tuesday (today)

Recall that the meeting had been adjourned to 12noon Tuesday, to enable all parties listen the President Tinibu’s national address to Nigerians and reacting to the President’s speech, NLC had openly expressed doubts about President Bola Tinubu’s ability to control inflation and gasoline prices due to the unification of the exchange rate and speaking to newsmen, Ajaero said the plan for workers to proceed on a peaceful protest from Wednesday has not changed.

He dismissed fears that the peaceful protest could be hijacked by hoodlums, saying that such had never happened in the history of workers protest, but added however that it is the responsibility of security agencies to provide security for the protest to protect the workers.

Meanwhile, ahead of the protest, police authorities are beefing up security across the country.



The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun while recognizing the constitutional right to peaceful protests, appealed to the involved parties to ensure the demonstrations are not hijacked by miscreants.



“In light of this, the IGP orders the Commissioners of Police in charge of various commands, and supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, to engage in fruitful discussions with the NLC/TUC leadership to foster understanding and reach common grounds on the planned protests,” Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi said in a statement.



“A peaceful and coordinated approach is crucial to achieving meaningful solutions and preventing any form of violence or disruptions to public order, should the protests persist.”