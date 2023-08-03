LABOUR SUSPENDS STRIKE AFTER MEETING WITH PRES. TINUBU

President Bola Tinubu (4th right), flanked from L-R: Ajuri Ngelale, SA Media and publicity; Dele Alake Special Adviser to the President (Special Duties, Communications & Strategy); Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Comrade Joe Ajaero NLC President; Comrade Festus Osifo, President TUC; Prince Williams Akporegha, President of NUPENG and Alhaji Mele Kyari, Group CEO, NNPCL, after the meeting with President Tinubu at State House, Abuja.

The organiszed labour on Wednesday evening, August 2nd, suspended its nationwide protest after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.



The labour leaders were led to the State House by the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, and Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Festus Osifo.



The Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the labour leaders resolved to stop further protest following discussion with Tinubu and their confidence in his ability to encourage open and honest consideration of all the issues put forward.





But in their statement titled: YOU HAVE SPOKEN LOUDLY NIGERIANS, IT RESONATED AND RESOUNDED, issued after the meeting with President Tinubu, Ajaero and Osifo, Presidents of NLC and TUC, highlighted the success of the protest on Wednesday, which led to a closed-door meeting between President Tinubu and the leadership of organized Labour.

The labour leaders said that during the meeting, several important commitments were made by President Tinubu, including an immediate restructuring of the framework for engagement in line with the input of the labor leaders, the assurance that the Port Harcourt Refinery will commence production by December this year, the pledge to reach an agreement on the Wage Award for Nigerian workers immediately, and the promise to unveil a workable roadmap to the CNG alternative next week.



Ajaero and Usifo both said, “In the strength of the President’s pledge and commitment, we have decided for a return to a new and reinvigorated dialogue process to allow for full implementation. Once again, we thank Nigerians while we wait for the Government to fulfill its own part of the understanding as agreed with the President.”

The Presidency, in an apparent reaction to the meeting with President Tinubu and and a follow up to the position of Organized Labour, issued a corroborating statement signed by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President (Special Duties, Communications &Strategy) on August 3, 2023. The statement reads:

LABOUR UNIONS TO SUSPEND FURTHER PROTEST AFTER FRUITFUL MEETING WITH PRESIDENT TINUBU



The leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) led by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and that of Trade Union Congress, Comrade Festus Usifo, held a meeting with President Bola Tinubu Wednesday evening at the State House, Abuja.



Consequent upon the fruitful and frank discussion with President Tinubu and their confidence in his ability to encourage open and honest consideration of all the issues put forward by the Labour Movement, the Labour Leaders resolved to stop further protest.



They opted for further constructive engagement with the government to resolve all outstanding issues as they affect the working people and Nigerians in general.



President Tinubu gave his commitment to the Labour leaders that the Port Harcourt refineries will start production by December 2023 after the completion of the ongoing rehabilitation contract between NNPCL and Italian firm, Maire Tecnimont SpA.



President Tinubu assured the Labour leaders that he would continue to work for the best interest of Nigeria while pleading with the Labour leaders to join hands with him to birth a better and economically buoyant country.



Dele Alake

Special Adviser to the President

(Special Duties, Communications & Strategy)

August 3, 2023

And to further affirm the position of Organized Labour on the suspension of the strike,the President of Trade Union Congress, Festus Osifo made this known during an interview with Arise News on Thursday morning.



He said the Labour leaders who had earlier met with President Bola Tinubu extracted some commitments to some of the issues raised during the meeting for immediate implementation.



He explained the suspension of the strike was based on this.