OBOREVWORI CONGRATULATES OMO-AGEGE AT 60

Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta State Governor (l) and Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, Delta APC Gubernatorial Candidate in the 2023 general elections (r), in a warm embrace.

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated immediate past Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, as he clocks 60 on Thursday.



In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, the Governor said Omo-Agege, who represented Delta Central Senatorial District, is an illustrious son of Delta whose accomplishment in life and politics were commendable.



According to him, Omo-Agege gave a good account of himself in the Senate. He commended the former lawmaker who was his main opponent as Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last general election for the infrastructure he attracted to the State, especially the Federal Polytechnic, Orogun.



The Governor said: “On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta, I congratulate my dear brother and friend, the immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, an illustrious son of Delta, Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, CFR, on the occasion of his 60th birth anniversary.



“As a State, we are happy that while in office, you attracted an institution of higher learning which in few years to come will contribute immensly to employment generation and source of income and livelihood to Deltans and Nigerians.



“On this special day of your diamond anniversary, it is my prayer that God will grant you many more years in good health to render greater service to God and humanity”.