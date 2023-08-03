THE RETURN OF THE ORACLE: SENATOR PETER ONYELUKA NWAOBOSHI REBOUNDS AFTER BEING OUT OF CIRCULATION FOR AWHILE – Chibuzor Okoh

Senator Peter NWAOBOSHI

He is indeed, the oracle of Delta State politics by virtue of his political erudition, experience, strength of will, tenacity and audacity. But Senator Peter Nwaoboshi is much more than all these virtues. Since the return of the current democratic rule in 1999, Nwaoboshi has held many important positions essentially due to his liberal nature and deep understanding of politics. And he is widely believed to have endeared himself to many people across the three senatorial districts of the state by his generosity, honesty, friendship, team spirit, inclusivity and unusual candour.

So, when he was convicted on a two-count charge of fraud and money laundering on July 1, 2022 and sentenced out of malice by the last administration, many people knew his redemption was a matter of time. Today, this courageous and uncommon senator that represented Delta North senatorial district in Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber, is back in circulation. He is also working hard to clear his name, reinvent himself and continue with his political career that was abruptly disrupted for nearly one year.

It is sad that such a fearless and focused law maker became a victim of a gang-up at a time he was at the peak of his political career. His supporters and many Deltans who remember the intrigues, the intimidation and persecution leading to his conviction, insist that his unconditional release was a vindication of his innocence. Even the judgment that set aside the unjustifiable sentence said the senator had no business being accused in the first place.

According to political observers of Delta politics, what happened to the distinguished senator of the Federal Republic, was a high-wire conspiracy, orchestrated to put him out of the way to achieve the inordinate ambition of a few. One of his staunch supporters claimed that he was a victim of persecution by those who benefitted from his political sagacity in Anioma politics. From available evidence, Nwaboshi superintended over the emergence of some political actors and even governors in Delta State in the last two decades. For instance, he is always remembered as the one who championed the cause of unity and equity, an intervention that eventually led the emergence of Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, the first governor of Anioma extraction.

Sadly, the people that benefitted most from Nwaoboshi’s generosity, bravery and good nature, became the senator’s albatross, and they eventually maligned him and scuttled his return to the senate. To many people, this is clearly a story of bullying in the political arena, and it will remain a talking-point because of the grave injustice done to a man who touched and changed many lives in Delta North Senatorial District, and the state in general. So, when he was taken out of circulation, many people felt it was a grave disservice, not only to the senator but also to many who look up to him for direction and hope.

And it is very easy to measure Nwaoboshi’s popularity as a person, and also as an astute Anioma politician. A congratulatory message in Vanguard of June 11, 2019 and signed by Chief Nelson Agbamuche, the Odoziani of Akwukwu Igbo Kingdom during his inauguration a few years ago, says a mouthful. According to Agbamuche, Nwaoboshi is a perfect example of courage, service, humility and consistency. “Your perseverance and persistence in seeking to serve and better the lot of the people of Delta North, and your subsequent victory at all fronts is a testimony of your goodwill and acceptance by God and the people of Delta North. You are widely appreciated for your hard work, leading to the development of human capital and improved outlook of virtually all the communities within Delta North. For many of your admirers and ardent followers, you have taught them that there is no limit to what can be achieved through earnest effort. No doubt, majority of our people in Delta North and your colleagues in the 8th Assembly are very proud of your legislative achievements. And they are excited at your return to the 9th Assembly to continue to legislate for the collective good of all”.

Unfortunately, Nwaoboshi’s lofty legislative agenda and development programmes for his people and Nigeria were cut short by enemies of progress, growth and inclusivity. But the beat goes on, and this is evident with developments in his senatorial district since he breathed the air freedom. And many people can attest to the fact that since he was released, a wave of nostalgia continues to sweep over many communities and people who obviously missed him in his absence.

As they say, no one can defeat a determined person. Nwaoboshi may have been slowed down by circumstances beyond his control, but he remains committed to his dream of helping his people and democratizing the dividends of democracy. Hate him or like him, his footprints in terms of development and engagement remain evident throughout Anioma nation and beyond. As a matter of fact, he surpassed all the achievements of Senators Patrick Osakwe and Ifeanyi Okowa, his predecessors, both in infrastructural development and representation, and the records are there for anyone in doubt. He was an active member of the red chamber, and he is generally regarded as the most effective distinguished senator from Delta North since 1999. These achievements do not come cheap.

His freedom is therefore another opportunity unlocked. Welcome home, distinguished senator, and please continue your good works.

Okoh, a politician and public commentator, lives in Asaba.