VWAIRE DIASO: Oborevwori Condoles With Family, NMA, Calls For Probe

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has sent his heart-felt condolences to the Diaso family and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on the tragic and unfortunate passing of Dr Vwaire Diaso in Lagos.



Diaso, a medical doctor and native of Ewu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, died at the General Hospital, Lagos Island, when the elevator she used crashed from the 9th floor to the ground floor.



In a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, Governor Oborevwori said that the tragic incident was avoidable if those saddled with the management of the hospital facilities were on top of their duty.



He urged the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the young and promising Dr Diaso with a view to avoiding future reoccurrence.



“On behalf of the Government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the family of Kennedy Diaso of Ewu Kingdom, the Urhobo nation, friends and colleagues of the deceased on the tragic death of their promising daughter, Vwaire.



“This incident is tragic, painful, grievous and a great loss not just to the family but to the entire nation and humanity.



“While we mourn her unfortunate and avoidable death, the hospital management failed in their duty to maintain facilities at the hospital which caused her untimely death.



“I therefore call on the Lagos State Government and Police authorities to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident with a view to avoiding future reoccurrence.



“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues in this difficult time, even as we pray the good Lord Almighty to accept her soul and grant her eternal rest,” Oborevwori said.