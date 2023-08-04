GANDUJE, BASIRU ARE THE FINAL PIECE IN JIGSAW PUZZLE, SAYS OMO-AGEGE

Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said the newly elected national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Senator Ajibola Basiru who also emerged national secretary are to key to the success of the bold reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the buy-in of the National Assembly.



Being a democratic dispensation, Omo-Agege who is also the governorship candidate of the APC in Delta State, said Ganduje and Basiru have the task of ensuring that federal lawmakers and indeed all party faithful endorse and support President Tinubu in his bid to chart a fresh course for the economy.



“Just as Nigerians rightly put their faith in President Tinubu to right the ship of state, the emergence of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Senator Ajibola Basiru as national chairman and secretary respectively of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the final piece in the jigsaw puzzle on a productive and progressive team Nigeria needs to return to the path of growth”, the former Deputy Senate President said in congratulating the two new national officers.



“Dr. Ganduje’s broad national outlook and dispassionate perception of issues made him have the remarkable record of being the first and only governor to win a second term in Kano State. He is an achiever.



“As for Senator Basiru, I worked closely with him in the 9th session of the National Assembly where he was the Senate spokesman. He is very diligent and straightforward.



“With both of them running the APC, the path to a stable polity is now assured. When the party is in trusted hands and there is a robust and cordial relationship between the legislature and the executive branch, the reform agenda of President Tinubu will be successful”, Omo-Agege said in his congratulatory message signed by Sunny Areh, his media adviser.



Dr. Ganduje, a two-term former governor of Kano, on Thursday emerged national chairman of APC alongside Sen. Basiru who was elected the new national secretary. Basiru was the spokesman of the Senate in the 9th session of the National Assembly.



They were officially ratified to replace the immediate past National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and former National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, at the National Executive Council meeting attended by President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.





Sunny Areh



Media Adviser to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege





