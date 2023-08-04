Ganduje Emerges National Chairman Of APC, Basiru Is Secretary

Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, new APC National Chairman

Sen. Ajibola Bashiru, new APC National Secretary

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has elected former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, as the National Chairman of the party.

The party’s NEC also elected former Senate spokesman, Ajibola Basiru, from Osun State as National Secretary.Both party members were elected into office at the 12th NEC meeting of the party held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton in Abuja today August 3.



Addressing party leaders after his emergence, Ganduje thanked the President and promised that internal democracy would prevail in the party during his tenure.



The ex-Kano governor pledged to ensure a scientific register of party members and pay utmost attention to election management and conflict resolution.



He added that there would be level playing field for all party members during party primaries.



He promised to hit the ground running to ensure victory for the party in all forthcoming governorship elections across the country.



President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, chieftains of the party in the National Assembly, attended the NEC meeting.