Tinubu Removes Maryam Shetty From Ministerial List; Adds Mariya Mahmoud, Festus Keyamo

Dr. Maryam Shetty

Dr. Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure

President Bola Tinubu has removed the ministerial nominee from Kano, Dr. Maryam Shetty and replaced her with another female, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure Barr. Festus Keyamo from Delta State has also been nominated by President Tinubu as a new Ministerial Nominee.

Dr. Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, the new ministerial nominee who is replacing Maryam Shetty was the commissioner for higher education in Kano State under former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje during his second term as Governor and many believe that his emergence as APC National Chairman a day ago, may have triggered the unexpected and dramatic removal of Shetty from the Ministerial list, just as she had arrived the National Assembly for screening, and was taking photographs with well, while waiting to be invited into the Senate screening room, when the news was broken to her that she has been removed and replaced.

Reacting to the development in a Twitter post on Friday, Shetty appreciated President Tinubu for finding her worthy to be nominated as a minister in the first place.

The APC stalwart added that she is grateful and thankful for any decision from the President.

She wrote: “I was just informed now at today’s plenary session that President Bola Ahmad Tinubu has withdrawn my ministerial nomination and replaced with Dr Mairiga Mahmud.

“I’m grateful and thankful for any decision from you My President!”

Festus Keyamo, SAN

The President also added Festus Keyamo SAN, former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, to the Ministerial Nominees list and the former Minister has rejoiced over the submission of his name to the senate by President. Bola Tinubu as one of his Ministerial nominees.

Sharing dancing emojis, Keyamo took to his social media handles to rejoice by posting a popular Christian song, “He’s miracle-working God, He’s a miracle-working God. He’s the Alpha and Omega, He’s a miracle-working God!