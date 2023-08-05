Deaconess Oborevwori Leads Walk In Support Of Greater Breastfeeding For Working Mothers

Wife of Delta Governor and Founder, You Matter Charity Foundation, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori has lent her voice to the global call for greater breastfeeding for working parents at workplaces.

Deaconess Oborevwori who drummed support for the UNICEF and WHO advocacy with an awareness walk to celebrate this year’s World Breastfeeding Week, pledged to propose a break time for nursing mothers working in the state government house to properly breastfeed their babies.

The governor’s wife who led hundreds of mothers and various civil societies on the awareness walk on Friday, August 5, from the Dome Event Center, Asaba to the popular Midwifery Market along Okpanam road, interacted with residents of the state capital including market men and market women.

Joined by the wife of the deputy governor, Ezinne Catherine Onyeme, wives of political appointees and several top government functionaries, Deaconess Oborevwori addressed women at the market on the need of exclusive breastfeeding for at least six months and regular breastfeed afterwards.

She encouraged nursing mothers to eat healthy diets especially foods which can be sourced locally as they contain nutrients needed to nourish the breast milk and help in the development of the child.

The elated women shared testimonies of their breastfeeding journey and appreciated the governor’s wife for leading the awareness.

Deaconess Oborevwori was also at the Asaba Specialist Hospital where she inaugurated the expanded Labour Ward. At the hospital, she further enlightened nursing mothers on the importance of staying true to exclusive breastfeeding and advocated for greater breastfeeding anywhere and anytime including at workplaces.

She presented various gift items to the nursing mothers and visited women and newborns at the Labour and Maternity Wards with gift items.