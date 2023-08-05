Exclusive: PDP GOVS FORUM, LEADERS SILENT ON CALLS TO EXPEL WIKE, G5 MEMBERS, EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR ATIKU/OKOWA TO RESCUE MANDATE; URGES TINUBU TO REDUCE SIZE OF CABINET, AVOID WAR WITH NIGER

The Governors Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in a meeting with leaders and Stakeholders of the party, at the Party’s national Secretariat, Wadata Plaza in Abuja, deliberately remained silent on the much debated issue over the decision to expel former Rivers State Governor, who has already been screened and confirmed for a Ministerial position in the opposition All Progressives Congress APC Federal Government of President Bola Tinubu and his counterparts in the renegade PDP G5 group that worked against the party in the February 25 presidential election.



Presidential candidate of the PDP Atiku Abubakar, Vice Presidential candidate, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, Delta State Governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and other leaders, stakeholders, Governors of the party attended the PDP meeting. But noticeable absent was the Vice Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, nor was there any representative on behalf of the Rivers State Governor.

Shedding more light on the meeting, the presidential candidate of the PDP said: “Earlier today, I joined other leaders and stakeholders of our esteemed party, the PDP, including my Vice Presidential candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Governors, and members of the PDP NWC. This meeting provided an opportunity for us to examine the current state of our nation carefully and to thoughtfully articulate a pathway forward from the critical crossroads at which we presently find ourselves.”

In his own comments, Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state captured the meeting on his verified social media handles thus:

“Today, under my leadership as the head of the PDP Governors Forum, we called on the Federal Government not to engage in any form of war with the Republic of Niger. Instead, we advocate for dialogue as the solution to the situation following the coup that ousted the democratically elected President, Mohammed Bazoum.

“I believe that Nigerians and Niger are united, and I urge the FG to insinuate diplomatic approaches to strengthen our cordial relationship. This will further the economic growth and development of our two African nations.

“As a Forum, we pledge to continue to provide Nigerians with exemplary leadership, good governance, and the dividends of democracy. We are also focused on introducing policies that will assuage the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy.

“On the political front, we are in a fit state with preparations to ensure our Party’s success in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Imo and Kogi states. I call on the electorate to rally behind candidates under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for a better life.

“In our meeting, we emphasized the need for party discipline and reiterated zero tolerance for anti-party activities and sabotage. We are clear that no individual or group of individuals will be allowed to undermine the unity of our party and its processes.”

COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE MEETING OF PDP GOVERNORS FORUM WITH PDP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE AND PARTY LEADERSHIP



The PDP Governors’ Forum held a meeting under the leadership of H.E Governor Bala Mohammed, CON, at Abuja, on Saturday, 5th August 2023 with PDP presidential candidate and party leadership.



At the end of the meeting, the following Communiqué was issued.



1. The meeting emphasised the need for party discipline and re-iterated zero tolerance for anti-party activities and sabotage. No individual or group of individuals will be allowed to undermine the unity of the party and its processes.



2. The meeting committed to repositioning and stabilizing the party. To this end, the healing and reconciliation process are in progress and yielding results.



3. The meeting signalled that unity and loyalty are still core values of the PDP and would be rewarded.



4. All the Governors and organs of the party solidly support the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, and the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, to rescue the stolen mandate in the tribunal and would do everything lawful towards achieving this.



5. The Governors will work in partnership with the party at the states and national level to ensure good governance, transparency and accountability.



6. The meeting congratulated the party for empanelling the Campaign Councils for the off-session elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States and urged the Campaign Councils to ensure victory for the party in the three States.



7. The meeting counselled the Federal Government to show leadership in curtailing the cost of Governance. 48 Ministers and several Special Advisers and Assistants should be reduced to ensure the health of our economy.



8. The meeting advised the President, Commander in Chief and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria not to go into any form of war with the Republic of Niger over the recent military coup in the country, rather all tools of dialogue”