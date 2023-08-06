COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE MEETING OF PDP GOVERNORS FORUM WITH PDP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE AND PARTY LEADERSHIP (For The Records)

Gov Bala Mohammed (3rd from left) reading the communique of the meeting of PDP Govs, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar with the party’s National Working Committee in Abuja on Saturday, August 5, 2023

The PDP Governors’ Forum held a meeting under the leadership of H.E Governor Bala Mohammed, CON, at Abuja on Saturday, 5th August 2023 with PDP presidential candidate and party leadership.



At the end of the meeting, the following Communiqué was issued.



1. The meeting emphasised the need for party discipline and re-iterated zero tolerance for anti-party activities and sabotage. No individual or group of individuals will be allowed to undermine the unity of the party and its processes.



2. The meeting committed to repositioning and stabilizing the party. To this end, the healing and reconciliation process are in progress and yielding results.



3. The meeting signalled that unity and loyalty are still core values of the PDP and would be rewarded.



4. All the Governors and organs of the party solidly support the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, and the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, to rescue the stolen mandate in the tribunal and would do everything lawful towards achieving this.



5. The Governors will work in partnership with the party at the states and national level to ensure good governance, transparency and accountability.



6. The meeting congratulated the party for empanelling the Campaign Councils for the off-session elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States and urged the Campaign Councils to ensure victory for the party in the three States.



7. The meeting counselled the Federal Government to show leadership in curtailing the cost of Governance. 48 Ministers and several Special Advisers and Assistants should be reduced to ensure the health of our economy.



8. The meeting advised the President, Commander in Chief and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria not to go into any form of war with the Republic of Niger over the recent military coup in the country, rather all tools of dialogue and diplomacy should be further employed.



Attendance

1. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON -Presidential Candidate

2. Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa -VP Candidate



Governors who attended the meeting include:



i. Gov. Bala Mohammed, CON -Bauchi State -Chairman

ii. Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri -Adamawa State -Member

iii. Gov. Sen. Douye Diri -Bayelsa State -Member

iv. Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori -Delta State -Member

v. Gov. Peter Mbah -Enugu State -Member

vi. Gov. Ademola Adeleke -Osun State -Member

vii. Gov. Godwin Obaseki – Edo State -Member

viii. Gov. Kefas Agbu -Taraba State -Member

ix. Gov. Dauda Lawal -Zamfara State -Member



Others:

1. Hon. Kingsley Chinda -House Minority Leader

2. Amb Umaru Iliya Damagum – Ag. National Chairman

3. Taafeek Arapaja -Deputy National Chairman (South)

4. Chief Dan Orbih – National Chairman South South

5. Sen. Samuel Anyanwu – National Secretary

6. Hon. Capt. Umaru Bature –National Organising Secretary

7. Ahmed Yayari -Nat. Treasurer

8. Hon. Koshoedo Setoji – Asst. National Secretary

9. Prince Muhammed Kadade – National Youth Leader

10. Sen Bello H. Gwarzo – Zonal Chairman North West

11. Dakas Shan – Zonal Chairman North Central

12. High Chief Ali Odefa – Vice Chairman South East

13. Woyengikwo Daniel – National Financial Secretary

14. Debo Ologunagba – National Publicity Secretary

15. Okechukwu D.O – NWC (Auditor)



Signed

Sen. Bala Mohammed, CON

Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum



5th August, 2023