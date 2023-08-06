Rivers Guber 2023: DUMO LULU-BRIGGS RELIEVES TRIBUNAL JOURNEY, AS ACCORD CLOSES CASE AGAINST SIM FUBARA, PDP

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Rivers Accord Governorship candidate.

Rivers State chapter of Accord and its guberbatorial candidate for the 2023 general election, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs has closed their case at the Rivers State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Port Harcourt, the State capital.



The party, which presented 10 witnesses to support it’s petition is at the tribunal to challenge the emergence of Siminalayi Fubara of PDP, who was declared as governor of Rivers State by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.



Accord closed it’s case, after presenting the tenth witness, Moses Salvation, a state collation officer, who was subpoenaed to appear before the tribunal, at the resumed hearing of proceedings.

Mr. Salvation not only confirmed to the Tribunal that different ballot papers were found in some of the Local Government Areas, he equally stated specifically that ballot papers from Akwa Ibom State, was found at ward 19, Kana Local Government Area.





While stating categorically under cross examinations that collation agents were prevented from carrying out their electoral duties, he however added that his submission was deduced from the few local governments he visited and also got reports from other Local Government Areas.



Counsel for Accord, Abiodun Owonikoko subsequently announced that he was closing his case after the cross examination of the witness.



Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Cletus Emifoniye, then adjourned the case to Monday, August 7, for the defence to open their case.

Relieving the experience of his collective team during the course of presenting their case at the tribunal, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the Rivers Accord Governorship candidate, expressed his thoughts thus:

“The 2023 Election tribunal has been a long road in our quest for justice. We took this path because the truth deserves to be seen and heard and so much has been invested in making our case.



“First it took the determination to stand against societal ills that some see as norms, these ills being the total disregard of lives and properties in the quest to take office. As we stand by our position that there was no elections in Rivers State, this case we have made at the the tribunal.



“We have presented our witnesses and they gave evidence from all quarters necessary and from Accord as well these great men; Hon Iyk Oji, Okem Okocha, Chairman Accord Emohua, Ikechukwu Eze from Ikwerre LGA, Godprince from Degema, Dawaye Jack’s from Akuku Toru, including Ikenna, the IT Guru who manned our Situation Room. We also subpoenaed Channels TV.



“We have the most comprehensive Guber petition in Nigeria. I thank everyone who has stood by me, Accord and our cause to put Rivers People First. By God’s Grace we have fought to the end, we leave the rest to God.”