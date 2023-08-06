SENATE REJECTS TINIBU’S REQUEST FOR MILITARY ACTION IN NIGER REPUBLIC

The Nigerian Senate has rejected an option of military operations in Niger Republic and instead called on President Bola Tinubu, the ECOWAS Parliament and other leaders to condemn the coup d’etat in the country, even as the Senators suggested strongly that the Nigerien political impasse should best be addressed by a political solution rather than using military action.



The Senate resolution was in response to a letter by President Tinubu, seeking for the implementation of the Resolutions of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on the political situation in Niger Republic, contained in a communique issued by the ECOWAS leaders chaired by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the chairman, which had stated that military action would be carried against any country that forcefully toppled a democratically elected government.



Considering the executive communication during a closed-door session that lasted for more than two hours on Saturday, August 5, which was raised by the Senate leader, Bamidele Opeyemi, the Senate rejected military action and insisted on engaging with the Nigerian President on resolving the issue.



Speaking after the closed-door session, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said at the closed-session they considered Tinubu’s request and resolved to go for a political solution rather than military action, considering the long-standing relationship between Nigeria and Niger.



“At our executive session, the Senate condemned in totality the coup that took place in Niger Republic.



“The Senate commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other Heads of State of ECOWAS on their prompt response.



“The Senate recognizes the fact that President Tinubu, by the virtue of his correspondence, has not asked that we should approve a request to go to war, but he expressed a wish to solicit support in the successful implementation of the ECOWAS communique.



"The leadership of the Senate is mandated to further engage the President on how best to engage and resolve the issues," Akpabio said.



The Senate while condemning the Niger coup in totality, commended the chairman, President Bola Tinubu and other Heads of State of the other States of ECOWAS for their prompt response and the positions taken on the unfortunate development in Niger Republic.



Reading the resolutions of the senators after the meeting, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said that “the Senate recognises that President Tinubu via his correspondence has not asked for the approval of the parliament of this Senate to go to war as erroneously suggested in some quarters.



“Rather Mr President has expressed a wish to respectfully solicit the support of the National Assembly in the successful implementation of the resolutions of the ECOWAS as outlined in the said communication. The Senate resolution reads in part:



“The Senate calls on the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the chairman of ECOWAS to further encourage other leaders of ECOWAS to strengthen political and diplomatic options and other means intending to resolve the political compass in Niger Republic.



“The National Assembly to the ECOWAS under the leadership of President Tinubu in resolving the political situation in Niger and returning the country to democratic governance in the nearest future.



“The leadership of the Senate is mandated to further engage with the president and commander in chief with on behalf of the Senate and the entire National Assembly on how best to resolve the issue given the hitherto existing cordial relationship between Nigeriens and Nigerians.



“Finally, the Senate calls on the ECOWAS parliament to rise to the occasion by equally condemning this coup and also positing solutions to resolving this compass as soon as possible.”

And in a related development, Senators of Northern Nigeria extraction in the national assembly, have also refused to endorse the plan by President Bola Tinubu led ECOWAS to commence a military action in Niger Republic following the coup in the country.



A statement issued on Friday night, 4th August, signed by Sen. Suleiman A. Kawu Sumaila, OFR, PhD, Spokesperson

Northern Senators Forum, expressed the Senators disapproval of any military action as a last resort, stressing that innocent citizens will bear the burnt of such actions and while Condemning the coup, maintained that emphasis should be “focused on political and diplomatic means to restore democratic government in Niger Republic.”



NORTHERN NIGERIAN SENATORS RESPONSE TO THE NIGER REPUBLIC COUP.



August 4, 2023



Northern Senators condemn Niger coup, caution against use of military power

…advocate diplomatic channel to address situation

…frown at economic, other sanctions.



We, the Northern Senators Caucus of the 10th Senate under the leadership of Sen. Abdul Ahmad Ningi, note with concern and condemn in its entirety the unfortunate development in Niger Republic, where the military forcefully upstaged a democratically elected government of President Mohammed Bazoum.



The Northern Senators also take cognizance of the efforts of the ECOWAS leaders under the chairmanship of our Dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in resolving the situation in Niger Republic. The emphasis, however should be focused on political and diplomatic means to restore democratic governance in Niger.

MILITARY ACTION IN NIGER WILL LEAD TO MASS KILLINGS, CNG WARNS

Also, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has warned that any military action in the Republic of Niger will engulf the West African sub-region and consequently lead to mass killings.



The warning was contained in a swift response by the CNG in a statement issued Saturday, 5th August by its Spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, who said a sinister international power game is at play in Niger with Western powers, on one hand, Russia and China, on another hand, and some other African countries playing behind the scene.



It pointed out that with developments in other Sahel countries that are part of a global power chess game, any military intervention in Niger would be resisted and considered as an invasion by Russia/China, Mali and Burkina Faso, which could get very messy and protracted.



The group stressed that in Nigeria, the tide of public opinion was overwhelmingly against any form of Nigeria-led military aggression to restore civilian rule in Niger.



It noted that Nigeria will be expected to expend billions to execute the war when the country was still grappling with its harsh economic realities.



It added, We join other Nigerians particularly the Northern Senators Forum in rejecting the option of war and call instead for political and diplomatic means to restore democratic government in that country.



The northern group called on the federal government not to rush into war without exhausting every economic and diplomatic means to pressure the junta in Niger to return power to the democratically elected government.



It further cautioned President Tinubu that in consideration of the country’s national interest, a military intervention in Niger must be an absolutely last option for Nigeria, given Nigeria’s present domestic fragility.

Recall that President Tinubu had written to the SENATE, seeking implementation of SEVEN resolutions against Niger Republic.



The resolutions



1. Military build up and deployment of personnel for military intervention to enforce compliance of the military junta in Niger should they remain recalcitrant.



2. Cutting off Electricity supply to Niger Republic



3. Mobilizing international support for the implementation of the provisions of the ECOWAS communique



4. Preventing the operation of commercial and special flights into and from Niger Republic



5. Blockade of goods in transit to Niger especially from Lagos and eastern seaports



6. Embarking on sensitization of Nigerians and Nigerians on the imperative of these actions particularly via social media



7. Closure and monitoring of all land borders with Niger Republic and reactivating of the border drilling exercise.

