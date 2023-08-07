News

SENATE CONFIRMS WIKE, 44 OTHER MINISTERIAL NOMINEES; EL-RUFAI, DANLADI, OKOTETE AWAIT SECURITY CLEARANCE

L-R: Nasir El-rufai, former Governor of Kaduna State, Stella Okotete from Delta, former Executive Director, NEXIM and Abubakar Danladi, former Taraba State Deputy Governor, who were not confirmed due to security clearance

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed 45 Ministerial Nominees including former Rivers State Governor Chief Nyesom Wike and former Minister of state (Labour), Barr. Festus Keyamo, whose nomination was attended by uproarious scenes, after some Senators moved a motion for his nomination to be stepped down. He later tendered an ‘unreserved apology’ to the Senators and was screened

The names of Forty nine ministerial nominees had been sent to the Nigerian Senate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the screening exercise which had lasted Seven days.

Three Nominees, Nasir El-rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, a former Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Senator Abubakar Danladi and Stella Okotete of Delta state, ersthwhile Executive Director Nigeria Export and Import Bank NEXIM were not confirmed due to security clearance.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, had announced the confirmation of the nominees after they were cleared by a voice vote by the senators at the plenary and earlier by same voice vote at the Committee of the Whole, where Sen. Akpabio had read out their names one after the other.

Those who werecleared and confirmed are;
1.
ABUBAKAR KYARI BORNO STATE
2.
ABUBAKAR MOMOH
EDO STATE

3.
NYESOM WIKE
RIVERS STATE

4.
PROF. JOSEPH UTSEV
BENUE STATE

5.
JOHN ENO
CROSS RIVER STATE

6.
BELLO MOHAMMED
SOKOTO STATE

7.
MOHAMMED BADARU ABUBAKAR
JIGAWA STATE

8.
YUSUF MAITAMA TUGGAR
BAUCHI STATE

9.
UJU KEN OHANEYE
ANAMBRA STATE

10.
OLUBUNMI TUNJI OJO
ONDO STATE

11.
NKEIRUKA ONYEJEOCHA
ABIA STATE

12.
BETTA EDU
CROSS RIVER STATE

13.
IMAAN SULEIMAN
NASARAWA STATE

14.
DAVID UMAHI
EBONYI STATE

15.
ADEBAYO OLAWALE EDUN
OGUN STATE

16.
AHMED MUSA DANGIWA
KATSINA STATE

17.
UCHE NNAJI
ENUGU STATE

18.
DELE ALAKE
EKITI STATE

19.
WAHEED ADEBAYO ADELABU
OYO STATE

20.
MUHAMMAD IDRIS
NIGER STATE

21.
PROF. ALI PATE
BAUCHI STATE

22.
DR DORIS UZOKA
IMO STATE

23.
LATEEF FAGBEMI (SAN)
KWARA STATE

24.
EKPERIKPE EKPO
AKWA IBOM STATE

25.
HANNATU MUSAWA
KATSINA STATE

26.
IBRAHIM GEIDAM
YOBE STATE

27.
ALIYU SABI ABDULLAHI
NIGER STATE

28.
HEINEKEN LOKPOBIRI
BAYELSA STATE

29.
ALKALI AHMED SA’EED
GOMBE STATE

30.
DR. YUSUF TANKO SUNUNU
KEBBI STATE

31.
ATIKU BAGUDU
KEBBI STATE

32.
BELLO MATAWALLE
ZAMFARA STATE

33.
ADEGBOYEGA OYETOLA
OSUN STATE

34.
SIMON BAKO LALONG
PLATEAU STATE

35.
ABDULLAHI TIJJANI GWARZO
KANO STATE

36.
BOSUN TIJJANI
OGUN STATE

37.
DR MARIYA MAHMOUD
KANO STATE

38.
DR ISIYAKA SALAKO
OGUN STATE

39.
DR TUNJI ALAUSA
LAGOS STATE

40.
LOLA ADE JOHN
LAGOS STATE

41.
PROF. TAHIR MAMMAN
ADAMAWA STATE

42.
ZEPHANIAH JISSALO
F.C.T

43.
UBA MAIGARI AHMADU
TARABA STATE

44.
SHUAIBU ABUBAKAR AUDU
KOGI STATE

45.
FESTUS KEYAMO (SAN)
DELTA STATE

