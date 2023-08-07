SENATE CONFIRMS WIKE, 44 OTHER MINISTERIAL NOMINEES; EL-RUFAI, DANLADI, OKOTETE AWAIT SECURITY CLEARANCE

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed 45 Ministerial Nominees including former Rivers State Governor Chief Nyesom Wike and former Minister of state (Labour), Barr. Festus Keyamo, whose nomination was attended by uproarious scenes, after some Senators moved a motion for his nomination to be stepped down. He later tendered an ‘unreserved apology’ to the Senators and was screened
The names of Forty nine ministerial nominees had been sent to the Nigerian Senate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the screening exercise which had lasted Seven days.
Three Nominees, Nasir El-rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, a former Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Senator Abubakar Danladi and Stella Okotete of Delta state, ersthwhile Executive Director Nigeria Export and Import Bank NEXIM were not confirmed due to security clearance.
Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, had announced the confirmation of the nominees after they were cleared by a voice vote by the senators at the plenary and earlier by same voice vote at the Committee of the Whole, where Sen. Akpabio had read out their names one after the other.
Those who werecleared and confirmed are;
1.
ABUBAKAR KYARI BORNO STATE
2.
ABUBAKAR MOMOH
EDO STATE
3.
NYESOM WIKE
RIVERS STATE
4.
PROF. JOSEPH UTSEV
BENUE STATE
5.
JOHN ENO
CROSS RIVER STATE
6.
BELLO MOHAMMED
SOKOTO STATE
7.
MOHAMMED BADARU ABUBAKAR
JIGAWA STATE
8.
YUSUF MAITAMA TUGGAR
BAUCHI STATE
9.
UJU KEN OHANEYE
ANAMBRA STATE
10.
OLUBUNMI TUNJI OJO
ONDO STATE
11.
NKEIRUKA ONYEJEOCHA
ABIA STATE
12.
BETTA EDU
CROSS RIVER STATE
13.
IMAAN SULEIMAN
NASARAWA STATE
14.
DAVID UMAHI
EBONYI STATE
15.
ADEBAYO OLAWALE EDUN
OGUN STATE
16.
AHMED MUSA DANGIWA
KATSINA STATE
17.
UCHE NNAJI
ENUGU STATE
18.
DELE ALAKE
EKITI STATE
19.
WAHEED ADEBAYO ADELABU
OYO STATE
20.
MUHAMMAD IDRIS
NIGER STATE
21.
PROF. ALI PATE
BAUCHI STATE
22.
DR DORIS UZOKA
IMO STATE
23.
LATEEF FAGBEMI (SAN)
KWARA STATE
24.
EKPERIKPE EKPO
AKWA IBOM STATE
25.
HANNATU MUSAWA
KATSINA STATE
26.
IBRAHIM GEIDAM
YOBE STATE
27.
ALIYU SABI ABDULLAHI
NIGER STATE
28.
HEINEKEN LOKPOBIRI
BAYELSA STATE
29.
ALKALI AHMED SA’EED
GOMBE STATE
30.
DR. YUSUF TANKO SUNUNU
KEBBI STATE
31.
ATIKU BAGUDU
KEBBI STATE
32.
BELLO MATAWALLE
ZAMFARA STATE
33.
ADEGBOYEGA OYETOLA
OSUN STATE
34.
SIMON BAKO LALONG
PLATEAU STATE
35.
ABDULLAHI TIJJANI GWARZO
KANO STATE
36.
BOSUN TIJJANI
OGUN STATE
37.
DR MARIYA MAHMOUD
KANO STATE
38.
DR ISIYAKA SALAKO
OGUN STATE
39.
DR TUNJI ALAUSA
LAGOS STATE
40.
LOLA ADE JOHN
LAGOS STATE
41.
PROF. TAHIR MAMMAN
ADAMAWA STATE
42.
ZEPHANIAH JISSALO
F.C.T
43.
UBA MAIGARI AHMADU
TARABA STATE
44.
SHUAIBU ABUBAKAR AUDU
KOGI STATE
45.
FESTUS KEYAMO (SAN)
DELTA STATE