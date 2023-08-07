SENATE CONFIRMS WIKE, 44 OTHER MINISTERIAL NOMINEES; EL-RUFAI, DANLADI, OKOTETE AWAIT SECURITY CLEARANCE

L-R: Nasir El-rufai, former Governor of Kaduna State, Stella Okotete from Delta, former Executive Director, NEXIM and Abubakar Danladi, former Taraba State Deputy Governor, who were not confirmed due to security clearance

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed 45 Ministerial Nominees including former Rivers State Governor Chief Nyesom Wike and former Minister of state (Labour), Barr. Festus Keyamo, whose nomination was attended by uproarious scenes, after some Senators moved a motion for his nomination to be stepped down. He later tendered an ‘unreserved apology’ to the Senators and was screened

The names of Forty nine ministerial nominees had been sent to the Nigerian Senate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the screening exercise which had lasted Seven days.

Three Nominees, Nasir El-rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, a former Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Senator Abubakar Danladi and Stella Okotete of Delta state, ersthwhile Executive Director Nigeria Export and Import Bank NEXIM were not confirmed due to security clearance.



Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, had announced the confirmation of the nominees after they were cleared by a voice vote by the senators at the plenary and earlier by same voice vote at the Committee of the Whole, where Sen. Akpabio had read out their names one after the other.

Those who werecleared and confirmed are;

1.

ABUBAKAR KYARI BORNO STATE

2.

ABUBAKAR MOMOH

EDO STATE



3.

NYESOM WIKE

RIVERS STATE



4.

PROF. JOSEPH UTSEV

BENUE STATE



5.

JOHN ENO

CROSS RIVER STATE



6.

BELLO MOHAMMED

SOKOTO STATE



7.

MOHAMMED BADARU ABUBAKAR

JIGAWA STATE



8.

YUSUF MAITAMA TUGGAR

BAUCHI STATE



9.

UJU KEN OHANEYE

ANAMBRA STATE



10.

OLUBUNMI TUNJI OJO

ONDO STATE



11.

NKEIRUKA ONYEJEOCHA

ABIA STATE



12.

BETTA EDU

CROSS RIVER STATE



13.

IMAAN SULEIMAN

NASARAWA STATE



14.

DAVID UMAHI

EBONYI STATE



15.

ADEBAYO OLAWALE EDUN

OGUN STATE



16.

AHMED MUSA DANGIWA

KATSINA STATE



17.

UCHE NNAJI

ENUGU STATE



18.

DELE ALAKE

EKITI STATE



19.

WAHEED ADEBAYO ADELABU

OYO STATE



20.

MUHAMMAD IDRIS

NIGER STATE



21.

PROF. ALI PATE

BAUCHI STATE



22.

DR DORIS UZOKA

IMO STATE



23.

LATEEF FAGBEMI (SAN)

KWARA STATE



24.

EKPERIKPE EKPO

AKWA IBOM STATE



25.

HANNATU MUSAWA

KATSINA STATE



26.

IBRAHIM GEIDAM

YOBE STATE



27.

ALIYU SABI ABDULLAHI

NIGER STATE



28.

HEINEKEN LOKPOBIRI

BAYELSA STATE



29.

ALKALI AHMED SA’EED

GOMBE STATE



30.

DR. YUSUF TANKO SUNUNU

KEBBI STATE



31.

ATIKU BAGUDU

KEBBI STATE



32.

BELLO MATAWALLE

ZAMFARA STATE



33.

ADEGBOYEGA OYETOLA

OSUN STATE



34.

SIMON BAKO LALONG

PLATEAU STATE



35.

ABDULLAHI TIJJANI GWARZO

KANO STATE



36.

BOSUN TIJJANI

OGUN STATE



37.

DR MARIYA MAHMOUD

KANO STATE



38.

DR ISIYAKA SALAKO

OGUN STATE



39.

DR TUNJI ALAUSA

LAGOS STATE



40.

LOLA ADE JOHN

LAGOS STATE



41.

PROF. TAHIR MAMMAN

ADAMAWA STATE



42.

ZEPHANIAH JISSALO

F.C.T



43.

UBA MAIGARI AHMADU

TARABA STATE



44.

SHUAIBU ABUBAKAR AUDU

KOGI STATE



45.

FESTUS KEYAMO (SAN)

DELTA STATE