LET’S MARKET RIVERS FAVOURABLY TO THE WORLD – Fubara

***Charges Church To Caution Youths On Using Technology Negatively

Rivers State Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara, exchanges warm greetings with Bishop of Esan Diocese in Edo State, Rt. Rev. Gabriel Elabor, at the Second Session of the Fifth Synod of the Diocese of Evo at the St. Philip’s Anglican Church in Oroigwe District, on Sunday, August 6, 2023,

Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has urged residents of the State to join in favourably marketing the State to the rest of the world rather than portraying it in negative light.

A statement from Boniface Onyedi, SSA, Media to the Rivers State Governor disclosed that Governor Fubara who spoke at the thanksgiving service to end the Second Session of the Fifth Synod of the Diocese of Evo at the St. Philip’s Anglican Church in Oroigwe District on Sunday, August 6, 2023, particularly charged the church to begin to use some of their sessions to tell the rest of the country how peaceful and conducive the state is to live and do business.

He said the campaign to portray the State positively should not be left for the government alone to do but embraced by everybody in order to overwhelm those talking down the State because of their failed political interest.

According to Governor Fubara: “Rivers State is peaceful. We are doing our best to reduce the crime rate and you all know that, at least, with the records that you have seen in the last few days.”

The governor noted that aside the commencement of the Port Harcourt Ring Road project to expand and achieve greater Rivers State, youth empowerment, agriculture and industrialisation of the State will get primus attention of his administration.

He stated that while the tenets of Christianity will be upheld by his administration, the church should not overlook the need to intensify teaching of the youths to safeguard them against the effect of negative use of technology.

In his sermon, the visiting Bishop of Esan Diocese in Edo State, Rt. Rev. Gabriel Elabor admonished the congregation to emulate the life of Jesus Christ by being humble, serve selflessly and be courageous to use His name to access deliverance out of every situation they confront in life.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of Synod materials to His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara by the host Bishop, Diocese of Evo, Rt. Revd Innocent Ordu.