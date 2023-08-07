MARYAM SHETTY REPORTEDLY APPOINTED SPECIAL ADVISER, CULTURE AND ENTERTAINMENT BY PRES TINUBU

Dr. Maryam Shetty, whose ministerial nomination was withdrawn just hours before she was due to be screened by the Senate, has now reportedly been appointed as a Special Adviser on Culture and Entertainment to President Bola Tinubu.

According to viral posts which made the rounds today, August 5, on all social media platforms, President Tinubu was said to have appointed Dr. Maryam Shetty as his Special Adviser on Culture and Entertainment with immediate effect; a position currently occupied by another ministerial Nominee, Barr. Hannatu Musawa, who broke down and wept during her Ministerial screening by the Senate

And as the news of the dramatic manner in which President Tinubu withdrew her Ministerial nomination and immediately replaced her with Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure who served as a commissioner of Education when Ganduje was governor, continues to provoke wide spread debate and comments, a clearer picture of the reason for the withdrawal has been given by newly elected APC National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who has now claimed responsibility for removing Maryam Shetty’s name from the Ministerial list.

Clarifying his role in the controversy surrounding Maryam Shetty’s in and out of the ministerial nominees list, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganaduje, has admitted that the social media outrage which greeted Shetty’s appointment led to enquires about nomination and her subsequent removal, as it was discovered that her name was “smuggled” into the list without anyone knowing who recommended her, while many believed it must have come from the top.

He said, “The president has advisors on the selection of ministerial nominees at the national and state levels. The president has the prerogative to nominate whomever he wishes and he has the right to consult people in states because they know those capable of discharging the duties.

“Maryam Shetty’s name emerged from the top, and since Mr President has the right to do as he wishes and we are his followers, one has to be patient; we did not object to it. As well, she was not well-known to us. We could not appraise her.

“But suddenly she (Maryam Shetty) came under attack on social media. People questioned her integrity and experience, with many of them doubting her credentials to represent Kano at the national level. There were growing disaffections. The dissatisfaction is not from Ganduje, but the people of Kano.

“President Bola Tinubu’s attention was drawn to the torrent of criticisms greeting Shetty’s nomination. The president asked whether I had nominated Mary Shetty. I said no. He asked how then her name appeared on the list. I told him I had no idea whatsoever.

“When he asked whether there was a need to replace her, I answered in affirmative, because the ministerial slot requires someone with integrity, knowledge, experience and commitment to the party – what one contributed to the making of the Tinubu administration. To satisfy these requirements, we are in the best position to nominate somebody from Kano. Even if someone recommended somebody, we should have been consulted on the matter.

“But what happened in this case is that we were not consulted. So we just heard her name on air. Initially, we didn’t complain, taking into consideration that Mr President has the right to appoint anyone. And as loyalists of the president who understand democracy, we accepted his choice.

“But again, we don’t know her, and since we don’t know her, we can’t vouch for her competency for the job” Ganduje declared.

Indeed, as the mystery of her nomination and withdrawal continued unravel, it has further been revealed, via the release of some incriminating facebook screenshots, that Maryam Shetty loathed Alhaji Ganduje, whom she even refered to as “Gandollar” and her allegiance was more to former Kano Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, leader and presidential candidate of NNPP and the newly elected Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Musa, who she even congratulated on his emergence.

It was also revealed that Dr Maryam Shetty had supported former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who she preferred as APC Presidential Candidate against Tinubu and had even worked for the PYO Presidential campaign Council as an active member in the support group in Kano.

Dr. Shetty, whose ministerial nomination and withdrawal saga attracted massive national attention captured the emotions and sentiments that experienced on her verified social media Facebook handle thus:

My Journey of Nomination, Withdrawal, and Hope: A Personal Account.



I have found myself at the centre of a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s political landscape. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a move that brought me immense honour, chose me as a ministerial nominee. Coming from the traditional, conservative regions of northern Nigeria, this represented a significant stride towards a more inclusive national representation.



The sheer joy and pride I felt at my nomination were beyond words. It was a validation of my capabilities, a nod to my vision, and a sign that our great nation was ready to embrace a future where young women like me, even from the most traditional parts of Nigeria, can hold positions of influence and power.



Yet, life, with its characteristic unpredictability, led to the withdrawal of my nomination. To some, this could seem like a setback, but my faith as a devout Muslim guided my understanding. I saw it as the divine will of Allah, who I believe grants power as He wishes, when He wishes. His plans are always superior to ours.



Even with this unexpected twist, my gratitude to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for considering me for such an esteemed position remains undiminished. The journey doesn’t end here; I believe this is a mere stepping stone, the best is yet to come. My resolve to serve my beloved country, Nigeria, in any capacity I can, is stronger than ever.



I would like to assure my incredible supporters that this is not an end, it is the dawn of a new era I urge all of us to continue praying for our nation and to stand behind our president as he strives to better Nigeria. Together, let’s press ahead united under our #WEBELIEVE campaign.



It would be unfair of me here if I fail to acknowledge and appreciate the overwhelming support from international organizations and community, a lot have reached out and I am completely dazed by it all.



My nomination may have been withdrawn, but my hope is unwavering. As I have often stated, “Hope is not lost; maybe I will come back again.” This phase of my life has instilled in me a deeper sense of resilience, faith, and the value of service beyond titles and positions. It has reaffirmed my belief in the potential for change and in the inherent greatness of Nigeria. The dream is still alive, and my commitment to our nation remains steadfast.



As we move forward, I pray for the good health and strength to our President Baba Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima.



May Allah continue to bless our great nation, The Federal Republic of Nigeria! #webelieve!🇳🇬



NB: I would like my supporters to know that this is my only verified source of interaction on social media and should be wary of cloned accounts bearing my name. Thank you and God Bless.



Dr Maryam Shetty