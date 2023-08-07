PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS TRIBUNAL TO DELIVER JUDGEMENT NEXT WEEK; AS FASHOLA DENIES WRITING JUDGEMENT FOR TRIBUNAL JUDGES, THREATENS LEAGAL ACTION

News making the rounds across, especially on social media has indicated that Members of the Presidential Elections Tribunal, PEPT, have agreed to deliver judgement next week.





Recall that the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja, had early last week, reserved its judgement on petitions seeking to remove President Bola Tinubu from office.



The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel of the court, certified the cases for judgement, after all the parties adopted their final addresses.



The two petitions, marked CA/PEPC/05/2023 and CA/PEPC/03/2023, were brought before the court by former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as well as the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, respectively.

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal had earlier in July, also reserved judgment in the petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).



The party, in their petition marked CA/PEPC/04/2023, sought the nullification of Tinubu’s election on the grounds of the double nomination of the Vice-Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Kashim Shettima.





The five-man panel of judges led by Justice Haruna Tsammani reserved judgment to a date to be communicated to all parties in the petition, after they adopted their written addresses

A popular Twitter user and prominent Nigerian Journalist, Jackson Ude, had tweeted on his Social media handle today, August 7, that “The Justice Haruna Tsammani led Tribunal are keeping the exact date close to their chest. They intent to inform the parties involved a day or two days before the Judgement” day next week.”

Babatunde Raji Fashola

Meanwhile and in a related development, a former minister of Works And Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has denied that he is writing judgement for the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), even as he has declared that he will file formal petitions against fake news peddlers who claimed he was involved in writing judgement for the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) Judges ,with the management of Twitter and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)



Recall that the same Twitter user, Jackson Ude, had also alleged that Fashola and some lawyers working for the All Progressives Congress (APC) were drafting a judgement for the tribunal judges, just as the social media had been awash with the story that soldiers had barricade the entrance to Mr Fashola’s Abuja residence, ostensibly to provide some security protection to the legal team alleged to be writing the report.



Ude posted that “Former Lagos State Governor and former Minister for Works, Babatunde Fashola and some APC lawyers are allegedly writing the judgement Bola Tinubu and APC intend to hand over to the Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal.”

However, in a statement on Sunday, August 5, Fashola’s special adviser on media, Hakeem Bello, insisted that the allegation is “baseless and defamatory”.

The Press Release reads:



FASHOLA DENIES ALLEGATION OF DRAFTING JUDGMENT FOR PEPT, CALLS FOR ACTION AGAINST PEDDLERS OF FAKE NEWS



The immediate past Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola SAN, has vehemently denied the baseless and defamatory allegation that he was involved in drafting the judgement for the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) Judges.



Fashola expressed his disappointment with the spread of this false information on social media platforms and has called on security agencies to take action against those responsible for spreading fake news.



In response to the allegation, Fashola clarified that he has been away from Abuja for an extended period of time, rendering the claims entirely unfounded.



He condemned the individuals behind these dangerous allegations, referring to them as agents of destabilization.



Fashola has initiated the process of filing formal petitions against the offensive tweets and online reports with the management of the microblogging site, X (formerly known as Twitter), and the National Communications Commission (NCC).



He urged the relevant security agencies to treat this matter with utmost seriousness, as it strikes at the heart of judicial independence.



The former Minister believes that these allegations may be part of a wider campaign to undermine the judiciary by those who seek to manipulate the institution for their own gain. He emphasizes the importance of unmasking the perpetrators and their sponsors and ensuring that they face the appropriate legal consequences.



Mr Fashola’s Special Adviser on Media released a press statement on behalf of the former two-term Governor of Lagos State urging members of the public to disregard these false allegations and asked them to report any individuals involved in spreading such dangerous fabrications to the relevant security agencies.



HAKEEM BELLO

Special Adviser, Media