Delta Ready To Host 2027 AFCON, Oborevwori Assures CAF C’ttee

Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has said that the state is prepared to serve as one of Nigeria’s host cities for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2027.



Speaking when he played host to the Confederation of African Football, CAF bidding inspection committee at Government House, Asaba on Tuesday, Governor Oborevwori said the state was peaceful and conducive to host the continental football tournament.



The Governor said that the state was renowned for hosting such sports events, assuring of top-notch security and facilities for the event, if selected.



“I specially welcome the inspection team of the Confederation of African Football to this second round of inspections for the 2027 African Nations Cup to be hosted by Nigeria and Republic of Benin.



“I welcome you to Delta State and because we are a very peaceful state, Delta state would be among the ones you will select to host the competition in Nigeria.



“Delta State will be among the six states that would be hosting in Nigeria because it’s peaceful and we have a very serene environment with top-notch security, good roads and airport infrastructure.



“We have hosted several athletes in the past including the Senior African Athletics Championship in 2018 and the National Sports Festival in 2022.



“As a state we are renowned for hosting such high class sports events and we have not recorded any incidence of insecurity or any negative report.



“We have one of the best stadiums in the country and I can assure you that if Delta State is chosen we will provide excellent hosting for the event.



“By the time you finish your inspection am quite sure that we will pass even as I assure you that Delta State is more than ready to host the 36th African Cup of Nations.



“Since 2018 when we hosted the CAA, the hospitality industry in Asaba has witnessed more growth with the coming of more hotels to the city and more top class hotels will be completed before the hosting date,” the governor stated.



Earlier, Bid Coordinator for Nigeria and Benin Republic, Mainasara Illoh said the team was in Delta State because Asaba has been found worthy of being put forward as a host city.



Illoh stated that Nigeria was expected to provide six venues while Benin Republic provides two.



He said other countries were also interested in hosting the 36th Edition of the African Cup of Nations and urged the State Government to invest more in improving on the facilities used in hosting previous sports events to increase the State’s chances of being selected.