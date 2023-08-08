Exclusive: CHINDA LEADS HOUSE MINORITY LEADERSHIP TO VISIT ATIKU

L-R: Hon Kingsley Chinda, Minority leader House of Representatives, Atiku Abubakar, PDP Presidential Candidate, Hon. Dr. Ali Isah, the House Minority Whip and Hon. George Ozodinobi, House Deputy Minority Whip, when the minority caucus leadership of the House of Representatives visited Atiku at his residence in Abuja on Monday, August 7, 2023

Hon. Ogundu Kingsley Chinda, Minority leader, House of Representatives, on Monday, August 7, led a delegation comprising the minority caucus leadership of the Green chamber, to visit the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar.

Hon. O.K Chinda, an unshakable ally of former Rivers State Governor and Federal Minister-designate, Chief Nyesom Wike, who has been enmeshed in a bitter and acrimonious political battle with Atiku, that cost PDP the presidential votes in Rivers State, is also the member representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency (Wike’s Constituency), in the House.

The former Vice President, who is now the undisputed leader of the opposition in Nigeria’s Political space, received the delegation at his Abuja residence, led by the Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda and also included the Minority Whip, Hon. Dr. Ali Isah, and the Deputy Minority Whip, Hon. George Ozodinobi.



Atiku captured the visit on his verified social media Twitter handle on Tuesday, August 8, thus:

Yesterday, I welcomed a delegation from the minority opposition parties in the House of Representatives, led by the Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, along with the Minority Whip, Hon. Dr. Ali Isah, and the Deputy Minority Whip, Hon. George Ozodinobi. We engaged in a comprehensive discussion regarding the state of our nation, focusing on how our legislative agenda, as opposition parties, can enhance the well-being of our citizens. -AA