FUBARA CHARGES SENATE C’TTEE ON ENDING EAST-WEST ROAD NIGHTMARE; PUSHES FOR URGENT COMMENCEMENT OF WORK

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara (4th left), Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu,(4th right) flanked by Comrade Sen. Adams Oshiomole (3rd right), Sen. Barry Mpigi (2nd right) and Sen. Osita Izunaso, (extreme rightl; Sen. Abdul Ningi (3rd left), and other Senators, during the visit of the Senate Adhoc Committee on East-West Road and Eleme-Ogoni Corridor to Government House, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has urged the Senate Adhoc Committee on East-West Road and Eleme-Ogoni Corridor to ensure actual commencement of reconstruction work on the East-West Road to end the intractable sufferings experienced by the people using the road.



A statement by Boniface Onyedi, SSA, Media to the Rivers State Governor disclosed that Sir Fubara gave the charge when members of the Senate Adhoc Committee, led by its Chairman, Senator Abdul Ningi Ahmed, paid him a courtesy visit at the Executive Chamber of Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.



He recalled years of deductions from FAAC account by the federal government to fund critical national projects and wondered why the East-West Road was never captured and funded especially when it leads to locations where essential national economic assets are operational.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara (middle), explaining to members of Senate Ad-hoc Committee the deplorable state of the road at Akpajo junction

The governor emphasized that the most deplorable sections are not even more than a length of 20 kilometer from the Eleme junction interchange bridge into Ogoniland on the East-West Road, which cannot be too expensive for the federal government to handle.



Sir Fubara enjoined the committee not to end their activities with only field assessment of the state of the road, conducting public hearing and submission of their reports, but push further to see to commencement and completion of reconstruction work on the road.



“We have always complained about the dilapidated state of the East-West Road, moreover, the Eleme junction to Onne route but nothing happened. It is a federal road, but it is my people that are suffering. So, I want to appeal to you, that it should not just be public hearing, or a question of how much was paid and not paid. You should move far from much talking to making actual commitment.”

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara (r), in a warm handshake with Sen. Abdul Ningi Ahmed, chairman, Adhoc Committee on East West Road and Eleme-Ogoni Corridor, during a visit to Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday, August 9, 2023





Chairman of the Senate Adhoc Committee on East-West Road and Eleme-Ogoni Corridor, Senator Abdul Ningi Ahmed informed the governor that their visit was predicated on a motion adopted by Senate concerning the East-West Road and they are physically assessing its current condition with public hearing to come later, which will assist in the reconstruction of the road to required standard.



The governor later took the Ad-hoc Committee on a visit to the failed portions of the Eleme section of the road.