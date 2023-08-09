Niger Junta Appoints Lamine Zeine As New Prime Minister; Dares ECOWAS, UN, As Bazoum Resigns

Niger’s military coup leaders in a move that apparently underscored the intentions of the junta, appointed a new prime minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine on Monday evening, August 7.

The appointment was followed by the announcement that ousted President, Mohammed Bazoun has resigned, which by implication, puts paid to all the threats of sanctions and ultimatum issued to the military leaders if they did not reinstate Bazoum.

The appointment of Zeine was contained in a statement read out on national television, against the backdrop of already imposed preliminary economic sanctions, blockades and border closures by neighboring countries particularly Nigeria, and the threat of financial sanctions by the Western countries spearheaded by the United States, against a regime that has found favour with Vladimir Putin and the USSR, whose Wagner Forces led by Yevgeny Prigozhin have practically taken charge of internal security in Niamey and across Niger Republic.

Mr Zeine was Finance Minister until former president, Mamadou Tandja was overthrown in a coup d’état in 2010 by Major Salou Djibo, before a presidential election won by Mahamadou Issoufou, predecessor of Mohamed Bazoum, who was deposed on 26 July, 2023.

Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, an economist by training, was also resident representative of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Chad, Côte d’Ivoire and Gabon.

Born in 1965 in Zinder (south), the country’s second most populous town, he joined the Ministry of Economy and Finance in 1991 after studying at the Ecole nationale d’administration (ENA) in Niamey. He is also a graduate of the Centre d’études financières, économiques et bancaires in Marseille and Paris-I.

“Lieutenant-Colonel Habibou Assoumane” has also been “appointed Commander of the Presidential Guard”, added Mr Abdramane.

Niger’s Western and African partners are divided on the question of military intervention to return power to civilians, before ECOWAS meets again on Thursday in Abuja, Nigeria.

ECOWAS’ Resolutions On The Military Coup In Niger Republic

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has issued an eight-point resolution on the military coup that happened in Niger Republic on Wednesday, 26th July, 2023.

The decision on the resolution was made during the ‘extraordinary’ summit of the council of ECOWAS, presided over by its Chairman, President Bola Tinubu in Abuja on Sunday.

Closure of Land and air borders between ECOWAS and Niger. Institution of ECOWAS no flight zone to all commercial flights to and fro Niger. Suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between ECOWAS member states and Niger. Freeze all service transactions including energy transactions. Freeze assets of Niger Republic in all ECOWAS Central banks. Freeze all Niger State and the state enterprises and parastatals in commercial banks. Suspension of Niger from all financial assistance and transactions with all financial institutions. Impose travel bans on the military officials and their families involved in the coup attempt including anyone who accepts to take a position in the military government.

Niger Republic awaits ECOWAS response after deadline to reinstate ousted president expires.



Niger Republic said on Monday, August 7 that it was waiting for a response from ECOWAS, the West African regional bloc after coup leaders ignored a deadline to reinstate the ousted president.



The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has said it will issue a statement on its next steps, responding to the junta’s refusal to stand down by Sunday, with the EU, US, France and Russia saying they hoped for a peaceful resolution.



ECOWAS has taken a hard stance on the July 26 power grab, the region’s seventh coup in three years.



ECOWAS defence chiefs agreed on a possible military action plan if the detained president, Mohamed Bazoum, is not released and reinstated, although they said the operational decisions of when and where to strike would be decided by heads of state.



Given its uranium and oil riches and its pivotal role in a war with Islamist militants, Niger holds economic and strategic importance for the United States, Europe, China and Russia.



On Sunday, as the ECOWAS deadline expired, the junta closed its airspace and said there had been a pre-deployment of military forces to its borders in preparation for intervention.



“Niger’s armed forces and all our defence and security forces, backed by the unfailing support of our people, are ready to defend the integrity of our territory,” said a Niger military representative in a statement on national television on Monday.



Also, the outcome of a proposed military intervention by ECOWAS is unknown as neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso have promised to come to Niger’s defence if needed. Both countries were sending delegations to Niamey to show solidarity, the Malian army said on social media on Monday.



Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in an interview published on Monday that ECOWAS should extend its deadline for the reinstatement of Bazoum.



“The only way is the diplomatic one. I hope that the ultimatum of ECOWAS, which expired last night at midnight, will be extended today,” Tajani told La Stampa newspaper.



“It is right that he (Bazoum) should be freed, but we cannot do it. The United States are very cautious about this, it is unthinkable that they would start a military intervention in Niger,” Tajani added.