Fake News: OKONJO-IWEALA DISTANCES SELF FROM VIRAL POST CLAIMING SHE WAS THREATENED AFTER VISITING TINUBU

President Bola Tinubu (r) and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has distanced herself from a social media post where she lamented that she has been receiving “toxic” threats after her visit to President Bola Tinubu.



It would be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, August 8, received the Director General of the World Trade Organization WTO Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala at the Presidential Villa Abuja.



The WTO DG, who was accompanied on the visit by former Minister of State for Health and Ministerial nominee, Dr Muhammad Ali Pate, told state house correspondents after the meeting, that though her visit was not in the capacity of the WTO DG. the discussions with the President had centered on how to further deepen the relationship between Nigeria and WTO.



However, not quite long after the meeting, a post falsely credited to the WTO DG had popped up on virtually all the platforms in the social media space, especially WhatsApp, in which Okonjo-Iweala purportedly lamented how she had been allegedly receiving “toxic” calls and messages denigrating her for visiting the president.

The post reads:



“I keep receiving toxic calls and messages regarding my meeting with the president yesterday, and from those I hold in very high esteem. Honestly, I am shocked at the contents of the messages and tone of the callers.



Has Nigeria sank this low? A visit I made for the good of our dear nation is what they are using to threaten my life and family! You don’t recognise someone as your president yet begging him to save you from the hands of killers in your region.



I am bringing investors to Nigeria using the president’s commendable policies as a bait. Is that too difficult to understand? President Tinubu’s reforms might be harsh now but they would birth a new and prosperous nation.



I have lost count of presidents, respected Institutions and investors that have called to congratulate me on Nigeria eventually having a focused leader since the reforms were rolled out.



At least, six multi national manufacturing giants are coming with me by December later this year to see how their firms can have factories here. It’s all part of my contributions to the progress of Nigeria.



I am not a politician. I only desire the best for my dear country.



It informed my visit to president Tinubu. The world has accepted him as our president, like it or not. May God heal us”

– Ngozi Okonjo Iweala

But in a swift reaction to the post, Okonjo-Iweala, in a Twitter post on Wednesday, said the statement was “falsely designed” to create mischief among Nigerians.



Her statement reads:

“It has just been brought to my attention that there is a false statement circulating on WhatsApp attributed to me saying that I am being attacked for my visit to President Tinubu,” she wrote.

“That statement circulating is false, in fact wickedly designed to create mischief among Nigerians. Please disregard the statement.”

Paul Nwabuikwu, Media Adviser to Dr Okonjo-Iweala then posted a very short, terse and definitive denial of the fake post on his social media Facebook handle thus: “Please be aware this statement is false. It is not from Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.



Paul C Nwabuikwu,

Media Adviser to Dr Okonjo-Iweala